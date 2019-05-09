What Is Considered a Good Credit Score?

There are dozens and dozens of credit scores out there. That’s why it can be so confusing to determine if you have what qualifies as a good credit score. And nowadays, there are even two…

There are dozens and dozens of credit scores out there. That’s why it can be so confusing to determine if you have what qualifies as a good credit score.

And nowadays, there are even two categories for a “good” score. You can surpass a good score and have a “very good” score. Sometimes, it can be too much to digest, so allow me to add a little clarity to this situation.

I want you to forget about all those dozens of credit scores for now. We’re going to focus on the two credit scores that lenders use the most often: FICO Score 8 and VantageScore 3.0.

If you have a good credit score with one of these versions, you’ll probably come out OK with the oodles of other types of credit scores, too. Of the two scores, FICO Score 8 is used most often, so I’ll focus on that one first.

What You Need to Know About FICO Score 8

The FICO Score 8 is the most widely used version by all three credit bureaus, and scores range from 300 to 850. Just so you know, lenders also use the FICO Bankcard Score, which ranges from 250 to 900. But if you have a high score with FICO Score 8, you’ll most likely have a high score with the FICO Bankcard Score.

OK, I promised you clarity, so let’s focus. According to myFICO.com, here are the credit score ranges:

— Exceptional: 800+

— Very good: 740 to 799

— Good: 670 to 739

— Fair: 580 to 669

— Poor: 579 and lower

The average FICO score as of April 2018 is 704, which is right smack in the middle of the “good” category. If you have a good credit score, you are considered “acceptable” as a borrower. This means you’re considered to have a medium risk of delinquency.

With a score of at least 670, you’re in the “prime” lending category. You won’t get the top rates, but you’ll get decent offers.

Now, there’s also a “very good” credit score range. If you fall within this range, you have a score that’s higher than average. You have an excellent chance to get approved — and get low interest rates — when you apply for credit. You have what’s considered a low risk of delinquency.

What You Need to Know About VantageScore 3.0

VantageScore 3.0 ranges from 300 to 850, just like the FICO score does. According to Experian, one of the three major credit bureaus, here are the credit score ranges:

— Excellent: 750 to 850

— Good: 700 to 749

— Fair: 650 to 699

— Poor: 550 to 649

— Very poor: 300 to 549

Are you wondering why 670 is a good FICO score but only a fair VantageScore? It’s because the factors that are included in the scores aren’t weighed exactly the same.

So, this means even a VantageScore of 700 isn’t the same as a FICO score of 700. But it’s safe to assume that scores greater than 700 are considered good credit scores for both versions.

How to Move Up to Excellent Credit

Hopefully, you now have a good feel for what’s considered a good credit score. There are a few things you can do that will help you move up in the credit score world, regardless of which score is used.

But here’s a word of caution: While you want to move up into the excellent range to get the top rates, try to abstain from obsessing over the number. Don’t check it daily or you’ll drive yourself crazy. Just follow the practices listed below and you’ll get there.

Pay your bills on time. There isn’t a magic formula that will make your score jump from 700 to 760 in record time. But you can nudge your score in the right direction by having a history of on-time payments.

Payment history is 35 percent of your FICO score, so take your bill-paying activities seriously. I’m talking about paying every bill on time, whether it’s your credit card, mortgage or cellphone bill. You can’t have a sloppy payment history and attain excellent credit.

The same goes for VantageScore. Payment history is considered an “extremely influential” factor in that score.

Know your credit utilization ratio. Credit utilization ratio is the amount of credit you’ve used compared with the amount of credit you have available.

You want to pay off your balances in full and by the due date every month. Carrying a balance on credit cards leads to debt, so don’t fall into that trap. But you also need to be aware of the balance you maintain during the month.

During the monthly payment cycle, keep your credit card balances under 30% of your limit. For example, if you have a $3,000 credit limit, don’t have a balance higher than $900 (3,000 x .30) at any time during the month. If you want to see even faster improvement, keep your ratio under 10%.

And take note that you can’t cheat. Let’s say you have three credit cards and each one has a $1,000 credit limit. You have a 50% ratio on one ($500), and a 10% ratio on the other two cards ($100 balances on each card).

Here’s the math: 500+100+100=700, which translates into an excellent credit utilization ratio of 23% (700/3,000).

You might assume that because your overall ratio is less than 30% that you’re golden. But the FICO score assesses not only the total utilization ratio, but also the ratios of each individual credit card.

You can’t maximize this factor of the FICO score when you have a card with a 50% ratio. There are no free lunches with credit scores!

Play with timing. If you’re determined to “game” the system, here’s your chance. Your credit score changes every time the credit bureaus update your credit file with new information, which is reported by your lenders every month.

Find out when your credit card issuer reports to the credit bureaus. If you have a credit balance that’s larger than usual, make two payments in one month. This will keep your reported balance low, so it won’t produce a high ratio.

