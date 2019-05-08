What Is a Refundable Tax Credit?

When it comes to reducing your tax bill, don’t overlook refundable tax credits. These credits, which can be worth more than you owe in taxes, are a powerful way to slash your bill and potentially…

When it comes to reducing your tax bill, don’t overlook refundable tax credits.

These credits, which can be worth more than you owe in taxes, are a powerful way to slash your bill and potentially boost your tax refund. “A refundable credit is a tax credit you get on your tax return, no matter what your tax liability is,” says Lawrence Pon, a tax specialist who owns an accounting firm in San Francisco.

Because fraudsters like to try claiming refundable credits, the IRS will scrutinize tax returns that include them. So don’t be surprised if your tax refund doesn’t land until mid or late February when you claim a refundable credit.

Want to learn more about what refundable tax credits are and how to claim them? Here’s what to know.

[See: 9 Red Flags That Could Trigger a Tax Audit.]

What’s the Difference Between Tax Credits and Tax Deductions?

Before diving into refundable tax credits, it’s important to understand the difference between a tax credit and tax deduction. “A deduction is just a reduction of your taxable income,” Pon says. For example, for a taxpayer with a 22% tax rate, a $1,000 tax deduction will reduce her income by $1,000 and her tax bill by $220.

On the other hand, a tax credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction in tax liability. It’s applied after your taxes are tallied. So a tax credit of $1,000 may reduce a filer’s tax bill by $1,000, no matter his tax bracket.

[See: 15 Tax Questions — Answered.]

What Is a Nonrefundable Tax Credit?

A nonrefundable tax credit can bring your taxes owed to $0, but it can’t trigger a tax refund. For example, if you have a tax bill of $500 and claim a $1,000 nonrefundable credit, you can only receive $500 — not the full credit.

Common nonrefundable tax credits include:

— Child and dependent care credit. Available to working taxpayers who paid for the care of qualifying children or dependents.

— Adoption expense credit. Available to filers who paid necessary adoption fees.

— Foreign tax credit. Helps filers avoid double taxation by offering a credit for taxes paid to a foreign country.

— Lifetime learning tax credit. For qualified expenses eligible students pay to institutions of higher education.

— Retirement savings contribution credit. Available for making eligible contributions to an IRA or employer retirement plan.

While they can’t create a tax refund, some nonrefundable credits, such as the foreign tax credit and adoption expense credit, may be carried forward to future years if they’re not fully used in the first year.

[Read: How to File Taxes for Free.]

What Is a Refundable Tax Credit?

Refundable tax credits have the potential to reduce your tax liability to less than $0, resulting in a refund. “A refundable credit is one that will not only offset the tax that is calculated on the tax return, but it will pay you above and beyond what you actually paid in taxes,” says Mark Jaeger, director of tax development at tax software company TaxAct.

Common refundable tax credits include:

— American opportunity tax credit. Available to filers who paid qualified higher education expenses. A portion is refundable.

— Earned income tax credit. Paid to eligible moderate- and low-income working taxpayers.

— Child tax credit. Available to families with qualifying children under age 17. The “additional child tax credit” may be refundable.

— Premium tax credit. Helps cover premiums for health insurance purchased on the federal health insurance marketplace.

Some refundable tax credits have a refundable portion and a nonrefundable portion. Take the child tax credit, which is available to qualified families with a child under age 17. The maximum amount of the credit per qualifying child is $2,000. Of that credit, up to $1,4000 is refundable under the additional child tax credit. The American opportunity tax credit, or AOTC, for qualified education expenses allows an annual credit of $2,500 per eligible student. If the credit zeroes out your tax bill, you can have 40% of the remaining amount (up to $1,000) as a refund.

How Do I Claim a Refundable Tax Credit?

Refundable credits are reported on Schedule 5 of the form 1040. But a good tax software program should be able to walk you through the questions related to claiming refundable or nonrefundable tax credits. A tax preparer can also assist in identifying which credits are available and how to claim them. If you’re working with a new tax preparer, Pon says, make sure to let him know if you have any credits to carry over from previous years.

More from U.S. News

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

What Is a Refundable Tax Credit? originally appeared on usnews.com