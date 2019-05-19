What Is a Dividend Capture Investing Strategy?

Investors in dividend-paying stocks face a raft of confusing dates: record date, ex-dividend date, payable date. They don’t matter much for the investor who holds for the long term, but can be worth considering in…

Investors in dividend-paying stocks face a raft of confusing dates: record date, ex-dividend date, payable date. They don’t matter much for the investor who holds for the long term, but can be worth considering in deciding exactly when to buy or sell.

Some investors, for example, play a game called “dividend capture,” holding a stock just long enough to receive a dividend. Knowing each of the key dates in the dividend distribution schedule is key to making this strategy work, though many experts warn it’s not the sure thing it appears to be.

“I do not recommend this strategy,” says Andrew Cowen, head of equities at Community Capital Management. “It is short-term in the extreme, is based on investing with no fundamental analysis and exposes people to the market for likely a relatively paltry return.”

Stocks are shares of ownership in a publicly traded company. These days investors tend to emphasize rising share prices rather than dividends. If earnings rise, or are expected to, the share price goes up.

Dividends are a portion of earnings paid out to shareholders, usually each quarter. Decades ago dividends were more important, but companies have gradually paid out less and less because so many investors prefer returns from share price gains, which are taxed only after shares are sold. Dividends are taxed the year received.

Still, many retirees prize steady dividend income, and some funds, like real estate investment trusts and master limited partnerships, are designed to pay large dividends. The various dates related to dividend payments can affect one’s timing on a trade and allow the long-term investor to know when cash will arrive.

Here are the key dates income investors need to know:

— Declaration date.

— Ex-dividend date.

— Record date.

— Payable date.

Declaration date. This is when the board of directors announces the amount and date for the next dividend payment. The company is legally obligated to pay the sum promised, so investors depending on dividend income can count on the next payment. Since dividend cuts are usually a sign of trouble, most companies avoid them as best they can and raise the dividend only if they are confident of being able to continue paying it.

Ex-dividend date. Under stock exchange rules this is the date by which one must own the stock to receive the dividend. If you buy on or after the ex-dividend date, you won’t get the dividend. Buy it before and you do. Sell before the ex-dividend date and you will not receive the payment.

Record date. Set by the company, this is the date by which you must be listed as a shareholder on the company’s books in order to receive the dividend. Typically, this is one business day after the ex-dividend date.

Payable date. This is when the payment is actually made, though it could take a day or so for your brokerage or fund company to credit the amount and a bit longer to have the cash transferred to a bank account.

These dates seem to offer a great opportunity. You could buy the stock before the ex-dividend date to qualify for the dividend payment, then sell it a day or so later to avoid risk, then pocket the cash.

Some active traders do this, but it’s not the slam-dunk it seems. Cash put aside to pay the dividend is a company asset that is reflected in the share price. Once that cash is paid out, the share price drops because assets are reduced. A $100 stock would fall to $99 after paying a $1 dividend. In theory, at least.

“At first glance, a dividend-capture strategy seems like an appealing way to generate income,” says Dan Eye, chief investment officer at Roof Advisory Group in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. “However, once investors dig into the details, the concept generally becomes much less attractive. There is no free lunch and many investors have learned this the hard way after utilizing this strategy.”

The dividend-capture game relies on the fact that share prices don’t always fall in lockstep with dividend payments, since price is affected by other factors.

But even if the trader can eke out a little profit, taxes and trading commissions will chew at it, Cowen says. And there’s the risk the share price will fall even if it’s owned for a very short period, he says.

So the trader can never be sure the share price will hold up after the dividend is paid, and identifying stocks suited to a dividend-capture strategy because they defy the underlying principles takes a lot of work and some luck.

“To the extent you are buying just for the dividend, you are also taking the full risk on the value of the shares,” Cowen says.

Still, investors can put the ex-dividend and record dates to some practical use. A long-term investor focused on total returns can postpone a purchase until after those dates to avoid the tax on the dividend. If the share price falls after the dividend is paid, the investor will buy at a lower price — always a good move.

Eye says, “Income-focused investors would be better served by a long-term investment strategy with an emphasis on high-quality companies that have strong balance sheets, generate a lot of cash, pay attractive dividend yields and have shown the ability to consistently grown their dividend payments over time.”

For most investors, the key dates are just a good way to know when dividend income will arrive. They’re convenient for budgeting, nothing more.

