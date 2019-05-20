What Is a Digital Wallet?

If you want to simplify how you make payments — and you don’t want to carry cash and credit cards — you may want to consider using a digital wallet, also known as an electronic…

If you want to simplify how you make payments — and you don’t want to carry cash and credit cards — you may want to consider using a digital wallet, also known as an electronic wallet or e-wallet. A digital wallet is a payment system that protects users’ banking information and passwords, and allows consumers to make safe transactions without using cash. While a thief could grab your wallet and get access to your credit cards in seconds, digital wallets feature encrypted credit card and banking information to safeguard them from hackers. What’s more, if somebody steals your phone, a passcode or biometric authentication would still be needed to get access to the information in a digital wallet.

Though mobile wallets are often called digital wallets, there is a key difference: A mobile wallet is an app that is stored on your smartphone, while a digital wallet can be found on a desktop, laptop and a mobile device.

A major benefit of using a digital wallet is added convenience. “The struggle of dividing checks during group dinners or gathering cash for a March Madness bracket is now easily remediated by logging onto the app and electronically sending them money, which transfers directly from your bank account,” says Jared Weitz, founder and CEO of United Capital Source, a small business lender.

Weitz is a fan of Apple Pay, available through the Apple Wallet mobile app. Weitz says he uses Apple Pay whenever possible at businesses that accept wallet app payments. There are other common digital wallet apps, including many bank and credit card apps. Any website you use to make payments from, such as Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Square or Apple Pay, are — at least in the broad sense — considered digital wallets.

If you’re contemplating swapping cash and credit cards for a digital wallet, read on to learn about the key advantages of digital wallets and tips for getting started.

What Are the Differences Between a Digital Wallet, a Mobile Wallet and an Electronic Wallet?

You can access a digital wallet from your desktop, laptop or smartphone. And if you’re thinking that a digital wallet sounds like your online bank account, or your bank’s app on your phone, you would be right, and you may have a digital wallet already. Still, there are many more types of digital wallets than a bank or credit card’s digital wallet.

A mobile wallet is an app that’s specifically designed for smartphone users. However, many mobile wallets are also digital wallets, because they’re compatible with smartphones and desktops.

What Are the Different Types of Digital Wallets?

You can set up a digital wallet through your bank or through an app on your smartphone. Generally, once you download an app or go to the website of a reputable financial institution that you trust, you’ll follow the steps you’re given, such as being asked to enter your banking or credit card information. Numerous financial institutions that aren’t banks offer digital wallets, such as digital currency exchanges. Some of the many popular digital wallets include Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Zelle and Venmo. Typically, digital wallets are free, but you’ll want to review the terms and conditions. For instance, Venmo imposes a standard 3% fee for sending money to another person with a credit card, but Venmo waives that fee typically when you make a payment from your Venmo balance, debit card or bank account.

Generally, most digital wallets store credit card information and facilitate payment transactions by transferring money from your bank account to a business or individual’s bank account. There are also digital wallets that enable you to store cash, such as a cryptocurrency digital wallet like Coinbase, which allows you to convert your cash into cryptocurrency.

What Are the Benefits of a Digital Wallet?

For many digital wallet users, convenience is a key selling point. Liz Jeneault, vice president of marketing for the retail review site Faveable.com, says that she uses Apple Pay and loves it. “As a busy mom living in the heart of Philadelphia, juggling an actual wallet, stroller, diaper bag and other items can get difficult. I sometimes feel I don’t have enough hands to hold everything,” she says. “I love that I don’t have to whip out my debit card and go digging in my bag for it. There’s always a long line of people behind you when checking out so it helps get them through the line faster, too.”

Another major perk of digital wallets is additional savings. Some digital wallets not only afford ease of use, but also offer rewards for using them. For instance, the Starbucks pay app, Target’s Wallet and Amazon Pay are digital wallets that offer perks like loyalty points and coupons when you use their mobile payment apps.

When you have a wallet full of credit cards, loyalty cards and gift cards, it can be difficult to keep track of them all. But with a digital wallet, it’s easy to manage your cards and cash and keep track of your finances. Jeneault says she especially likes that aspect of a digital wallet.

Jeneault says she keeps everything — from coupons to gift cards — in her Apple Wallet. “That’s even where my monthly parking pass is stored,” she says. Jeneault also says that when she misplaced her debit card recently, and it took six days to receive a replacement in the mail, a digital wallet came in handy. “Since I don’t have a credit card, the only way I could pay for things was through Apple Pay or by taking out cash,” she says.

