What Is a 403(b)?

If you work for a public school, charity or tax-exempt organization, you might be eligible for a 403(b) plan, which allows you to set aside tax-deferred savings for retirement. “The 403(b) was designed for use largely in the nonprofit and public school sectors,” say Todd Murphy, a facilitator at Yale School of Management and financial advisor at Prime Financial Services in Wilton, Connecticut.

A 403(b) plan:

— Offers tax breaks on retirement savings.

— May be offered by employers in the nonprofit sector.

— Typically includes different options for investments.

— Takes contributions directly from a paycheck.

While it may not be as well known as other retirement accounts like the 401(k) and individual retirement account, the 403(b) has some similarities to these plans. “The 403(b) comes from the IRS tax code that includes 401(k)s, 457s and IRAs,” Murphy says. Following is a look at how a 403(b) works, when to use one and how it compares to 401(k)s and IRAs.

How a 403(b) Plan Works

Not-for-profit organizations such as public schools, colleges, hospitals, churches and charities can offer 403(b) plans to their employees. If you sign up for the plan, you’ll have a certain amount of money taken out of each paycheck and placed into the account. “These funds are invested for gain,” says James Philpot, a financial planner and associate professor of finance and general business at Missouri State University.

Some employers may offer to match your contributions to the 403(b) up to a certain amount. For instance, your organization might offer to match up to 3% of your salary. In this case, if you earn $1,000 during a pay period and put $30 in the 403(b), your employer will add another 3%, or $30, to your account. “The match is one of the biggest benefits to the employee in this plan,” Philpot says. “It’s almost like free money.”

An additional perk of 403(b) plans is the immediate tax break. The amount you put into the 403(b) will be deducted from your income, and you can defer paying tax on it. If you put in $30 during a pay period in which you earned $1,000, your taxable income will only be $970. You won’t have to pay taxes on the $30 contributed to the account when you put it in. Distributions from the 403(b) will be considered income and taxed as such when you withdraw funds in retirement.

When to Use a 403(b) Plan

If you’re looking for ways to save for retirement and you work in the nonprofit sector, a 403(b) plan might be a good fit. Most 403(b) plans provide several investment choices for employees. “Most commonly, employees are allowed to select from different investment funds representing different asset classes,” Philpot says. These might include stocks, bonds, mutual funds or annuities. If you are just starting out in your career, you may decide to buy investments such as stocks. Over time, as retirement draws near, you might opt for other investments like mutual funds.

You can contribute up to $19,000 to a 403(b) in 2019. If you are 50 or older, you can put in an additional $6,000. The total amount that can be contributed to the plan, including your employer’s contributions and your own, is $56,000 for 2019.

The money you contribute to a 403(b) grows tax-free until you take it out. You can begin withdrawing from the account when you are 59 1/2 years old. If you take out funds earlier, you may have to pay penalties for an early withdrawal. After age 70 1/2, the IRS requires annual withdrawals from the account.

How 403(b) Plans Compare to 401(k) Plans

The contribution limit for 403(b) plans and 401(k) plans is the same in 2019. However, the 403(b) plan also includes a special catch-up contribution for long-term employees with at least 15 years of service. “This is in addition to the regular age 50 catch-up contributions available to both 401(k) and 403(b) plans,” says Melanie Walker, senior vice president of the national compliance practice at Segal Consulting in Denver. This makes it possible to maximize retirement savings near the end of your career.

Nonprofit organizations and government entities are the primary providers of 403(b) plans, while 401(k) plans are typically sponsored by private companies. The investment options and fees in the plans may differ as well. “Many annuity products offered in 403(b) plans charge additional fees that are not typically found in 401(k) plans, such as surrender charges for people who withdraw money out of the annuity contract before a certain time frame,” Walker says. “401(k) plans, funded through a trust, are able to offer a broader range of investment options than 403(b) plans.”

How 403(b) Plans Compare to IRAs

While a 403(b) plan is sponsored by an employer, an IRA must be opened and funded by an individual investor. Your employer can contribute to a 403(b) plan on your behalf, but it cannot make contributions to an IRA.

IRAs have different contribution limits than 401(k)s and 403(b)s. You can contribute up to $6,000 to an IRA in 2019. If you are 50 or older, you can put $7,000 in an IRA during 2019. This is significantly less than the limit for a 403(b) plan.

You will find more investment options available through an IRA, but you might not receive as much information regarding how to manage your funds. For an IRA, “the provider does not have a duty to act in the best interest of the account holder,” Walker says. “And the provider isn’t required to provide information that helps people meet their financial goals or provide products with the lowest fees.” A 403(b) plan is managed by fiduciaries who have a legal duty to ensure the plan offers options for investments that align with the best interests of the account holders. “The fiduciaries also have a duty to monitor and negotiate fees charged to participants to ensure such fees are reasonable for the benefits provided,” Walker says.

