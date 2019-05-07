What Happens to Student Loans if You Move Abroad

The opportunity to live and work abroad can lead to some memorable life experiences and potential career advancement, but it can also include some challenges when student loans are involved. Although there is no specific…

The opportunity to live and work abroad can lead to some memorable life experiences and potential career advancement, but it can also include some challenges when student loans are involved.

Although there is no specific tally from official sources, it is estimated that there are roughly 9 million Americans who live and work outside of the U.S. Based on those numbers, it is reasonable to assume that student loan borrowers are among them.

Here’s what to keep in mind about existing student loan debt as you transition abroad:

— Understand that moving won’t make your debt disappear.

— Communicate with your student loan servicer.

— Keep your loans current.

Understand that moving won’t make your debt disappear. Living abroad will not allow you to erase the debt you owe. In fact, there are some pretty serious consequences for those who proceed on the false assumption that they can hide from their obligation by moving to another country.

Unpaid student loans will continue to accrue interest as delinquent payments pile up. Your credit score will plummet, your wages can be garnished — meaning the creditor can take legal action to have funds withheld from your paycheck for mandatory payment of your student loans when you move back to the U.S. — and the results could make it nearly impossible to finance the purchase of a home or car.

Some circumstances, such as loss of income, may make it possible to qualify for a deferment or forbearance as you relocate, and income-driven repayment plans may also be a possibility for federal student loans. If your time away is due to joining a branch of the military, there are special veteran loan forgiveness and repayment programs just for you. The same is true for some voluntary civil service programs like the Peace Corps.

However, if your move abroad is not because of military or voluntary civil service, you’ll need a game plan to ensure you are making student loan payments as agreed.

Now that we have determined that it’s best to keep your loans in good standing during your time away, there are some things you should do before you move to ensure that there is no interruption in loan payments during and after the relocation.

Communicate with your student loan servicer. Just as you would if you were moving across the street or to another state, you should update your Federal Student Aid record. Once you select the “log in” button on the website, you can log in using your FSA ID to make changes to your contact information.

Let your servicer know where and when you will be moving and provide your updated contact information. If you don’t know who your servicer is, you can look it up on the National Student Loan Data System website.

Failing to provide accurate information to either Federal Student Aid or any of your loan servicers could result in lapses of communication that might have direct implications on the status of your student loans.

Keep your loans current. This is a top priority, and there are two things you can do to avoid any interruptions that might result in missed payments.

First, simplify payment arrangements by setting up automatic payments with your bank or credit union. You can do this through your servicer, but you will need to be sure that this is the account you will use to deposit your income while working abroad.

You might find that it is difficult or impossible to deposit your paycheck with your current financial institution, which might require you to open an account with a foreign bank that can wire the funds to your U.S. account where the automated student loan payments originate.

Second, consolidating your loans can go a long way toward making it easier to manage payments while outside of the country. You can look into options for federal and private student loans, but make sure you are not making it more costly to repay and that you are aware of the drawbacks, especially if you are considering private loans to pay off your federally guaranteed loans.

Ultimately, a little planning goes a long way toward keeping your student loans out of trouble while you focus on enjoying your international adventure.

