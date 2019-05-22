What Graduate Schools Think About Where You Went to College

Graduate school hopefuls often wonder if the reputation of their undergraduate institution will influence their odds of acceptance to their dream grad program. But experts say college affiliations are typically a minor factor in graduate…

Graduate school hopefuls often wonder if the reputation of their undergraduate institution will influence their odds of acceptance to their dream grad program. But experts say college affiliations are typically a minor factor in graduate admissions decisions.

“The name (and perceived prestige) of the applicant’s undergraduate institution matters very little in the graduate school admissions process,” wrote Colleen Ganjian, the founder of DC College Counseling, an admissions consulting firm, in an email. “If all else is perfectly, exactly equal — which is very unlikely given the number of metrics upon which candidates are assessed — a more competitive school might give that applicant a slight advantage.”

Do Grad School Applicants From Top Colleges Have an Edge?

Nevertheless, some admissions experts emphasize that attending a highly ranked college can provide a leg up to grad school applicants. “If a student is going to go to a competitive graduate school program, it really matters to them that the student can really thrive, and not just survive, in that program, and one of the ways to signal that is academic rigor at a prestigious undergraduate program,” says Neha Gupta, the CEO of College Shortcuts, an admissions consultancy with offices across the country.

Gupta says one advantage of applying to grad school from a prestigious college is that such a college will typically offer a wide array of compelling research, internship and publication opportunities that look good on a resume. Another advantage is that professors from top-tier colleges often have a small number of students who they forge close relationships with, which means that recommendation letters from these professors tend to be highly personal and persuasive.

Perspective From Current and Former Grad Admissions Officers

While graduate schools do consider the quality of a candidate’s college when they evaluate his or her college transcripts, the primary objective is identifying and recruiting talented and motivated individuals who would thrive in a grad program, admissions officers say. Grad schools are usually less concerned about what college a candidate attended than whether he or she has strong academic potential.

[Read: What Graduate School Is and Who Should Consider Attending.]

“An applicant doesn’t have to have attended the most prestigious institution,” says Kelly Wilson, the executive director of masters admissions with Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business. “They need to demonstrate academic success relative to the institution they’re attending. … In our program, we have a variety of undergraduate institutions represented.”

Wilson says she prefers to admit prospective students who distinguished themselves at whatever undergraduate institutions they attended and who had a meaningful positive impact on those institutions. Another aspect Wilson looks for in someone’s academic background is a history of completing rigorous courses, she says. While she evaluates the college grades of grad school candidates who attended colleges that are known to have high academic standards and tough grading systems, she will account for this when she judges their academic performance, she adds.

Erin Skelly, a graduate admissions counselor at the IvyWise admissions consulting firm and a former associate director of admissions with Johns Hopkins University‘s School of Advanced International Studies, says the goal of most grad schools is to find the most accomplished individuals, no matter where they attended college.

“Schools are looking for the best candidates overall, and a great applicant can come from any undergraduate institution (and) what they did during undergrad and what they achieved during that time period is much more important than where they did it. … I would tell prospective grad students that where they completed their degree is less important than how they challenged themselves academically and how they made the most of the opportunities available to them,” Skelly wrote in an email. “I’ve seen amazing candidates come out of all different kinds of undergraduate programs. The grad school application process is about the individual, not the institution that awarded the degree.”

[See: 10 Steps to Tackle a Low GRE Score.]

Skelly adds that alumni of top colleges are not automatically granted admission to top grad schools. If a grad admissions committee sees a college transcript from a legendary undergraduate program, the committee might initially be impressed, but those positive feelings about an applicant will dissipate if the transcript indicates a poor work ethic. In that case, “the name on the transcript won’t help them in any way,” Skelly says.

Chad Losee, the managing director of MBA admissions and financial aid at Harvard Business School, says his school looks for “students with a habit of leadership, analytical aptitude and appetite and engaged community citizenship.” Losee says an MBA applicant’s undergraduate experience is one of many important components of his or her application. “We consider not only where the applicant went to college, but also the student’s major, the rigor of courses taken, grades in those courses, the GPA trajectory over the (four) years and extracurricular involvement and leadership,” he wrote in an email.

Deena Maerowitz — a principal and partner at The Bertram Group, an educational consulting firm based in Connecticut — says it’s important for applicants to keep in mind that most grad programs use a holistic admissions process, meaning they look at the entirety of an application before rendering a final judgment. Maerowitz, who previously worked as an associate director of admissions at Columbia Business School, says attendance of an elite college is a plus in the grad school admissions process, but it is not the be-all and end-all deciding factor. “If you’ve gone to a school that is highly competitive, that puts you in great stead if you’ve done well,” she says.

However, Maerowitz cautions that an alumnus of a highly regarded college won’t automatically gain admission to grad school simply on the basis of their undergraduate affiliation. Poor academic performance in college is a problem in a grad school application, regardless of where someone attended college, she adds.

Bad grades in undergraduate courses that relate to the focus of a grad program usually harm a candidate’s chances of acceptance, Maerowitz explains. That’s true even if those grades come from a nationally renowned college, so most people with low grades in science classes who were applying to med school would struggle to get accepted, regardless of where they went to school. If a prospective grad student who went to a highly ranked undergrad institution has decidedly unimpressive grades, “a preferable applicant would be one who had higher grades at a less competitive school,” Maerowitz says.

[Read: Why It’s Hard to Get Into Medical School Despite Doctor Shortages.]

It is possible to gain admission to a top grad school without having attended a prestigious college, Maerowitz says. She adds that nationally competitive grad schools regularly recruit students from a variety of institutions all over the country.

According to Losee, Harvard’s MBA program accepts students from a wide array of colleges. “The HBS case method of instruction thrives on a diversity of perspectives, experiences and backgrounds, and that includes a diversity of undergraduate institutions,” he wrote. “The HBS Class of 2020 is comprised of students from 288 universities. Yet, there is also no limit or upper cap on the number of students who come from one university, so if you have friends applying from your undergraduate institution, do not let that deter you! Overall, we want applicants to be confident that we fully consider all aspects of their undergraduate experience.”

Advice for Grad School Applicants Who Attended Non-Prestigious Colleges

Maerowitz says someone who aspires to attend a highly selective grad program who is concerned about how admissions officers might perceive their college can mitigate that fear through a variety of strategies. One thing these students can do is create an alternative transcript by taking whatever classes they were unable to enroll in during college at another academic institution, she says. “You want to make sure that every other aspect of your application, of your profile, is as strong as possible,” Maerowitz says. “So, if you’ve had high grades, can you also get high test scores for those programs that are going to be really considering your test scores?”

She adds that business school hopefuls should know that one key factor in the MBA admissions process is extracurricular activities. “You want to really make sure, during your undergraduate experience, that you’re getting involved and being engaged, because business schools really look at that,” she says. People who want to attend other types of grad school besides B-school should realize that grad admissions officers typically check to see if an applicant took college classes and gained work experience that align with their target grad discipline, Maerowitz adds.

“When you’re applying to graduate school, look forward. Don’t look back,” Maerowitz says. “Where you attended college is one piece, but there are so many things you can do with your profile to make sure that you’re as highly competitive of an applicant as possible.”

Searching for a grad school? Access our complete rankings of Best Graduate Schools.

More from U.S. News

12 Graduate Degree Jobs That Can Pay More Than $100K

What Grad School Admissions Officers Think of Online Bachelor’s Degrees

What Is a Good GRE Score for Graduate School Admissions?

What Graduate Schools Think About Where You Went to College originally appeared on usnews.com