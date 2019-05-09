What Does Neuropathic Pain Feel Like?

Pain, to paraphrase Gordon Gekko, the ruthless financier in the film “Wall Street,” is good. When it functions normally, pain is the body’s way of telling you that something is wrong and that you better…

Pain, to paraphrase Gordon Gekko, the ruthless financier in the film “Wall Street,” is good. When it functions normally, pain is the body’s way of telling you that something is wrong and that you better pay attention to it. When you stub your toe, that pain is the response to tissue damage. “That is the nervous system working correctly,” says Dr. John Loeser, professor emeritus of neurological surgery and anesthesia and pain medicine at the University of Washington.

But that’s only one of two types of pain, Loeser says. “One is working the way it is supposed to — to detect tissue damage. That is normal pain. The other is when there is nothing wrong where it hurts. Something is wrong with the system,” he says.

That, broadly, is defined as neuropathic pain, which is caused by injury to the peripheral or central nervous system. “It appears that the nervous system, when deprived of its sensory input, will either generate pain ‘signals’ spontaneously, or will begin to misinterpret normal sensation as painful,” says Dr. Kim J. Burchiel, a professor and head of the division of functional neurosurgery in the department of neurological surgery at Oregon Health and Science University.

How and why this happens is not fully understood. “Neuropathic pain probably is a consequence of how our nervous systems are wired,” Burchiel says. “Another puzzle is why some individuals with the same injury do not develop neuropathic pain, suggesting that there is a genetic component to the development of this pain.”

Burchiel also finds it interesting that neuropathic pain in children is rare, while in certain conditions — such as postherpetic neuralgia, which is severe pain after a bout of shingles — the chance of developing the pain is directly related to the age of the patient. “Probably, the young nervous system is capable of some degree of rewiring or plasticity that the older nervous system is not,” he says.

How Neuropathic Pain Feels

What does neuropathic pain feel like? “It comes in any and all shapes and sizes and symptoms,” Loeser says. Descriptions can range from dull and achy to sharp and stabbing, from burning and throbbing to tearing and crawling. “I have patients that describe a sensation like their arm is ‘in lava,'” Burchiel says. Many patients report a variety of sensations throughout the body, Loeser adds.

There are as many possible causes of neuropathic pain as there are sensations. It can be the result of an injury to peripheral nerves, the spinal cord, cranial nerves or the brain. Those injuries may come from direct trauma or during surgery. And diabetes can cause nerve damage, especially in the feet and lower legs. The brain or spinal cord can be affected by stroke, tumors and infections. It can also come about with conditions such as fibromyalgia.

Neuropathic pain and chronic pain are two different things, but they can overlap. The difference between acute and chronic pain is just time. “If pain persists for 30 to 90 days, it’s chronic pain, but that is a misleading way to look at pain,” Loeser says. “In general, pains due to tissue damage are acute and transient — when you fix the problem, the pain goes away — but pains due to central processing are generally chronic.” However, living with something like hip or knee pain for years can be chronic but not neuropathic, and when you replace the joint, the pain is relieved. “I would like to get away from acute and chronic pain and use tissue damage pain and neuropathic pain instead,” Loeser says.

Treatments for Neuropathic Pain

Treating neuropathic pain depends on what is causing it. If the cause is diabetes, for example, the first step is treating that disease. But when the cause is something like stroke or nerve damage, which can’t be reversed, the only option is to try to treat the pain itself. The same is true for somewhat mysterious diseases like fibromyalgia, which often causes pain for unclear reasons.

“There are a variety of diseases which represent something wrong in the nervous system, like fibromyalgia, that we don’t know much about,” Loeser says. “With many different kinds of neuropathic pain, it is hard to generalize what you do about it.”

In many cases, stimulation of the nervous system seems to help the pain, Burchiel says. This involves surgically implanting tiny electrodes near the affected nerves. These send small, rapid electric pulses into the nerve, similar to a pacemaker in the heart. “Neurostimulation of the peripheral nerves or spinal cord can be helpful, but usually does not take the pain completely away. Brain stimulation of several forms has been tried, but is not very successful,” he says.

Pain medications are also available, of course, but these have varying degrees of success. Over-the-counter choices like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories may help milder cases but often fail to control severe cases. Sometimes, anticonvulsant medications and antidepressants help, but not always. The same is true for topical creams that contain capsaicin — the substance that makes hot peppers hot — or lidocaine. Especially problematic is the use of opioids. “These can be very useful for acute pain, when used for a short period of time. On the other hand, for (neuropathic) pains in the nervous system, they are notoriously ineffective, and shouldn’t be used there,” Loeser warns. “Failure to recognize this has been a contributor to the opioid crisis.”

He also advises anyone with unexplained pain to see a pain specialist. “Patients are often confronted by doctors who don’t know any better, who say they don’t see a cause for your pain so you must be imagining it,” he says. “But all pains are real. The problem is, what is the cause?”

