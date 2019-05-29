What Do the New Aspirin Guidelines Mean for You?

The American College of Cardiology recently released new guidelines on aspirin use for the primary prevention of ischemic cardiac events. Specifically, it recommended that for many people, based on the best available evidence, the balance…

The American College of Cardiology recently released new guidelines on aspirin use for the primary prevention of ischemic cardiac events. Specifically, it recommended that for many people, based on the best available evidence, the balance of risks and benefits favors not taking an aspirin. A big departure from prior guidance, this has created some confusion among patients and caregivers.

The following answers to four quick questions can help you figure out if aspirin use still makes sense for you.

1. Have you already had a cardiac or vascular event?

The first key point about these guidelines is that they are for primary prevention of cardiac events. This means the guidance is for patients who have never had a heart attack or stroke, never received stents or cardiac bypass surgery and have never been told they have plaques in their heart arteries. These conditions and events put you in the secondary prevention category, where the benefits of aspirin are well established.

2. Are you at elevated risk for a cardiac event?

Doctors use risk scores (like the ACVSD score) to understand your risk of having a heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years. If your risk factors indicate you are already low-risk, routine aspirin was not a recommendation for you in the past. If your risk is very high (due to a strong family history of early heart attacks or diabetes that has been difficult to control), then the recommendation to continue aspirin still stands. If you are in the category of moderate risk, then you are part of the population where the recommendation may change.

3. Are you over the age of 70 or under the age of 40?

The studies that informed the new guidelines were done primarily in patients over age 70. Previously, it was thought that there was a strong benefit to aspirin for primary prevention as you got older. Although there is a beneficial effect, the effect is small, and the risks of bleeding are high enough in people over the age of 70 that the benefits and risks wash each other out. Prior data showed a similar effect in young patients (under the age of 40). So in those age categories among moderate risk patients who have not had a prior cardiac event, aspirin is no longer recommended.

For patients between the ages of 40 and 70, the risk of bleeding is lower, so there is still thought to be some beneficial effect.

4. Are you at high risk of bleeding?

For moderate risk patients between the ages of 40 and 70, the decision about whether aspirin is appropriate hinges on the potential benefits and risks of the medication. Doctors determine the potential benefits using the risk score mentioned above (among other clinical factors). The major risk comes from the bleeding risk associated with aspirin. Aspirin does thin the blood (though mildly) and so there is a slightly increased risk of bleeding. If you’re already at a higher risk of bleeding, the benefit of aspirin may be negated by the risks to you.

The best way to figure out the individual balance of risks and benefits of aspirin is to discuss it with your doctor. By going over your unique risks of having a cardiac event and your unique risks of bleeding due to aspirin, you and your doctor can make the decision that makes the most sense for you.

For more information about the prevention of cardiovascular disease, read the 2019 ACC/AHA Guideline on the Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease.

