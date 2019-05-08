What Causes Heart Palpitations?

Seemingly out of nowhere, it feels like your heart is skipping beats. Or, as the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute further describes, it’s “fluttering, pounding, or beating too hard or too fast.” You’re not…

Seemingly out of nowhere, it feels like your heart is skipping beats. Or, as the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute further describes, it’s “fluttering, pounding, or beating too hard or too fast.” You’re not sure what to think and it freaks you out.

You don’t know it, but you’re experiencing heart palpitations.

The good news? “Most true heart palpitations are benign,” says Dr. Stephen Winters, a cardiac electrophysiologist and director of the cardiac rhythm management program at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

Commonly, heart palpitations seem to arise without warning and often, the cause for the fleeting cardiac irregularity is unknown. Then, just as quickly, they cease without further incident. “You may feel palpitations in your chest, throat, or neck during activity or when you are sitting still or lying down,” the NHLBI notes. Causes include strong emotions, intense exercise, caffeine, alcohol and drugs, some cold and cough medicines and illegal drugs like cocaine.

Heart palpitations are typically harmless, and the sensations may even go unnoticed, especially if they’re mild. However, in addition to modifiable causes, such as caffeine or the medication one takes, sometimes a more serious underlying medical issue is to blame.

“Medical conditions such as thyroid disease, low blood sugar, anemia, and low blood pressure also may cause palpitations,” according to the NHLBI. “Heart palpitations may be a sign or symptom of arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat, or other heart conditions such as heart attack, heart failure, heart valve disease or cardiomyopathy.”

When to Seek Medical Attention for Heart Palpitations

Although generally not a cause for concern in and of themselves, sometimes heart palpitations result from a more significant medical problem.

One thing to keep an eye out for is palpitations that rapidly start and stop, which can sometimes signal that a person has an arrhythmia, or an abnormal heart rhythm. Also, heed palpitations that persist, pay attention to any other symptoms and be especially conscious of any known heart problems you may have as well, experts say.

In some people, persistent heart palpitations can be a sign of a potential life-threatening arrhythmia called atrial fibrillation.

“The reason to recognize this promptly is because in some individuals it represents a condition where there’s an increased risk of developing dangerous blood clot-related conditions which could lead to a stroke or injury to another vital organ in the body,” Winters explains. Afib can be especially dangerous for individuals who have certain conditions — particularly diabetes, high blood pressure, or any history of a stroke, including what’s often referred to as a mini stroke, or a transient ischemic attack, and for people older than age 65. Women are also at higher risk, as are those who have any underlying vascular disease — blood vessel disease of arteries, such as in the lower extremities (including varicose veins) or even in the heart.

People with existing heart disease including those who’ve had a previous heart attack as well as any diseases of the heart muscle, generally referred to as cardiomyopathy, should also heed palpitations, which can signal an underlying arrhythmia. Any individual who has weakened heart muscle from a prior heart attack or from cardiomyopathy is at risk to develop a life-threatening condition that makes the heart beat much faster than normal called ventricular tachycardia. That could lead to a cardiac arrest — when the heart suddenly stops beating, which is often fatal.

In such instances, palpitations are often accompanied by lightheadedness, shortness of breath, chest discomfort or the loss of consciousness. “So anyone who has suffered a heart attack or has weak heart muscle, needs to be concerned of palpitations which are persisting for more than a few seconds,” Winters says. Clinicians recommend getting a prompt evaluation especially when one has associated symptoms.

Additionally: “If the heart feels that it has taken off very fast while somebody is either sitting down or barely moving, and lasts for a significant amount of time — more than a minute or two, at times even hours — this is not normal and should be investigated by their physician,” says Dr. William Zoghbi, chair of cardiology at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, and a past president of the American College of Cardiology. Besides a fast beating heart, he echoes that for a person experiencing palpitations who also has other symptoms like “shortness of breath, a near fainting feeling or complete fainting — what we call syncope — certainly these are much more significant and definitely need medical attention.”

Monitoring Heart Rhythm

Where clinicians do have concerns that palpitations may result from underlying heart rhythm problems, there are a number of ways this can be checked, including an electrocardiogram, or EKG, and monitors used to record the heart rhythm over a period of 24 hours, multiple days or longer. “The technology has evolved so much nowadays that from a diagnostic point of view the physicians would be able to tell what is this underlying rhythm,” Zoghbi notes, “particularly when it’s important in these individuals that have recurrent symptoms or other concerns about the rhythm of the heart.”

Historically, bulky monitors with wires and electrodes have been used to monitor heart rhythm, but smaller, more user-friendly devices like the Apple Watch and AliveCor now allow individuals and their doctors to more seamlessly access this information over longer periods of time. “That’s really … where things are heading — is that more personal control and then getting that data and analyzing that data,” says Dr. Jay Sengupta, a cardiac electrophysiologist at Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

That contrasts with more limited snapshots of heart rhythm data in the past that were less likely to be able to capture rhythm issues or accompanying symptoms. “But now with these personal devices and working together with health care professionals, there are new avenues because of the technology to diagnose and understand what one’s rhythm is so that we can prevent issues going forward in the future,” Sengupta says.

Even with all the technological advances , though, what hasn’t changed, experts say, is the critical importance of seeing a health provider promptly when concerns of any nature related to the heart arise, even if the significance of palpitations or accompanying symptoms aren’t clear.

Prevention

Besides treating an underlying medical condition — where that’s the cause — or discussing with your doctor medications that may contribute, there are some things that can be done at home to prevent heart palpitations. According to the National Institutes of Health and heart rhythm experts, individuals can:

— Moderate caffeine consumption.

— Address and work to manage stress and anxiety.

— Incorporate relaxation or breathing exercises into your day.

— Practice yoga, meditation or tai chi.

— Exercise regularly.

— Don’t smoke — or quit if you do.

— Consume alcohol in moderation.

— Get adequate sleep.

Consuming lots of caffeine, including downing energy drinks, drinking alcohol in excess and a lack of sleep, for example — “all these factors can actually have an influence,” Zoghbi says. While in some cases, more medical investigation may be needed to get at the cause of heart palpitations, experts say taking steps to address these kinds of factors can often mitigate palpitations without the need for treatment.

