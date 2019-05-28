What Are the Most Exclusive Credit Cards?

Thousands of credit cards from banks, credit unions and other firms compete for your business. But a handful of elite cards is accessible by invitation only. The luxuries of these exclusive credit cards offer unmatched…

Thousands of credit cards from banks, credit unions and other firms compete for your business. But a handful of elite cards is accessible by invitation only.

The luxuries of these exclusive credit cards offer unmatched prestige.

These cards are status icons:

— Centurion Card from American Express, aka the Black Card

— J.P. Morgan Reserve Card

— Citi Chairman American Express Card

— Dubai First Royale Mastercard

— Stratus Rewards Visa

— Coutts Silk Charge Card

— Citibank Ultima Infinite

How Do You Get an Invite for an Exclusive Credit Card?

Details are few because issuers are tight-lipped about these cards. Anecdotal data shows you might need millions in private banking assets or the means to charge six figures each year.

“You’ve got to spend more than what (the vast majority) of Americans earn in a year to qualify,” says Chris Ligan, vice president of acquisitions at Auric, a credit card processing company.

You might need more than deep pockets, too. You may need to be a royal family member or have celebrity status.

In other words, these cards and the cachet that goes along with them are generally for the richest of the rich.

You Got an Invite! What’s Next?

As you can imagine, exclusive credit cards come with some flashy features. The Dubai First Royale Mastercard, for instance, has a .235-carat diamond embedded in the card, and two sides are trimmed with real gold.

Some cards can arrange after-hours private shopping sessions. And others may have personal shoppers willing to track down just about anything.

Forget free economy flights. Some cards may allow you to earn rewards that can be redeemed for trips on private jets and other chartered flights.

And many exclusive cards reportedly have no credit limit. Chinese billionaire and art collector Liu Yiqian allegedly used his AmEx Black Card to buy a painting for $170 million in 2015.

Natalie Zfat, a social media expert who had a Black Card for seven years, says the prestige alone is worth the steep initiation and annual fees for some people.

“It’s the exclusivity and being able to find out what’s behind the curtain of perhaps the best-marketed credit card of our time,” she says of the card.

But issuers often don’t reveal much about card features until you’re approved. The J.P. Morgan Reserve Card is one exception, sharing card benefits publicly.

How Much Do Exclusive Credit Cards Cost?

Fees for elite cards can vary wildly. The AmEx Black Card, for instance, charges $7,500 to open the account and a $2,500 annual fee. Surprisingly, the Coutts Silk Charge Card doesn’t have an annual fee.

Most consumers would balk at some of these astronomical fees. But Ligan says the cost is often worth it for the superrich, if only for the convenience.

“I knew a gentleman who would organize parties for the uber-wealthy,” he says. “He would charter a jet and do all this stuff — it was like a carnival. But for him to secure all that, he’d spread the expenses across three or four credit cards. When he landed one of these exclusive credit cards, he only has to use one card for the entire trip. It’s basically financing his business.”

How to Get Premium Benefits Without an Exclusive Credit Card

Getting a glimpse of the lifestyles — and credit cards — of the rich and the famous is fun. And luckily, you can find many of the same benefits without spending hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

Premium travel credit cards, which everyday consumers can access, often charge fees in the hundreds of dollars. But you can quickly figure out whether you will get enough value from a card to make up for that cost.

Here are just a few cards to consider:

The Platinum Card from American Express. Although you’ll pay a $550 annual fee, you’ll get up to $500 in annual statement credits. You’ll also get airport lounge access, elite status with hotel and car-rental programs, and more.

When Zfat closed her Black Card, she switched to the Platinum Card from American Express. She says it had a much lower annual fee and all the benefits she needed.

“I found that technology has made a lot of the Centurion’s benefits obsolete,” she adds. “Do we really need a concierge to book a rental car? Concert tickets? A dinner reservation?”

Chase Sapphire Reserve. A $450 annual fee is reduced by the card’s $300 annual travel credit.

The card provides free airport lounge access through Priority Pass and a versatile rewards program. It also covers your application fee for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years.

Citi Prestige Card. A good mix of perks and rewards help make up for a $495 annual fee. Card benefits include a $250 annual travel credit and airport lounge access. And when you pay for hotel stays of at least four consecutive nights with the card, you get the fourth night free.

Should You Apply for a Premium Travel Credit Card?

If you think you might want a premium travel credit card, review the benefits and figure out if they will pay off for you.

“Ask yourself if the juice is worth the squeeze,” Zfat says.

If you decide a card is right for you, keep evaluating it to make sure you’re getting the value you want. If not, you may want to cancel your card as Zfat did to prevent lackluster returns.

If you’re lucky enough to score an invite for an exclusive card, you may view card fees differently than most people. “When you’re operating at that level, you’re really looking more at it as a return on investment as opposed to the purchase of a ticket to an amusement park,” Ligan says.

His advice for these high rollers: “Ask yourself whether this investment can save me time, (whereas) if I use that time somewhere else, I could make an extra hundred grand.”

