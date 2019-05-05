What Are the Different Types of Hallucinations?

A few years ago, Mike Belleville of Bellingham, Massachusetts, started seeing animals in his apartment. This was a problem. “I knew we didn’t have any animals living with us. It was startling at first,” he…

A few years ago, Mike Belleville of Bellingham, Massachusetts, started seeing animals in his apartment. This was a problem. “I knew we didn’t have any animals living with us. It was startling at first,” he recalls. “It always seemed to be a dog and a cat, but then I started seeing a lady. She would appear in the doorway or would be sitting on a couch when I knew I was alone.”

It was an odd sensation, says the now 57-year-old retired telephone technician. “They weren’t threatening or coming at me or barking or anything like that, so I just wrote it off that maybe I didn’t get enough sleep,” but before long the visions started happening more frequently, and he started seeing insects, too. “I’d try to pick it up and there’s nothing there. That’s when I started talking to my neurologist about it.”

It turned out that Belleville was having hallucinations, and with some investigation, a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia was made — altering a diagnosis he’d gotten about four years prior of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Lewy body dementia is caused by abnormal protein deposits in the brain and affects some 1.4 million people in the U.S., the Lewy Body Dementia Association reports. Sometimes hallucinations are the first sign that it’s developed.

What Is a Hallucination?

According to the current edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), the guide that clinicians use to diagnose and treat all manner of mental health disorders, hallucinations are “perception-like experiences that occur without an external stimulus.” These perceptions are vivid and seem very real. They lie outside the voluntary control of the person experiencing them.

Although “seeing things” or “hearing voices” might be the types of hallucinations you’ve heard of most, vision and hearing aren’t the only senses that may be affected by hallucinations. Aubrey Moe, a psychologist with the Early Psychosis Intervention Center at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says that “we have five senses, and hallucinations can occur in any of those senses.” Hallucinations are often a feature of psychosis, a term used to describe a disconnection from reality that occurs with many different kinds of mental and other illnesses. In short, people tend to experience one or more of five different types of hallucinations:

— Auditory. The presence of sounds or voices that aren’t being triggered by an external stimulus are the most common form of hallucination. While a voice or voices might be the most common type of auditory hallucination, Moe says some people may hear “other things such as music or knocking on walls and static sounds” that another person standing in the same room can’t hear. Dr. Philip R. Muskin, a psychiatrist at New York-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center and outgoing secretary of the American Psychiatric Association, says auditory hallucinations “can be coherent or mumbling or can be the voice of someone who’s dead or a crowd or people talking to each other over you. I had a patient years ago who was schizophrenic who had auditory hallucinations. She was a lovely person who worked as a secretary, and she managed it on medications. When she would get on the subway platform, a voice would tell her stand right up against the wall,” so that she wouldn’t fall or be pushed onto the tracks. “But at work, the voice would say, ‘you’re using too much white-out or too much paper. You’re going to get fired.’ She learned to pay attention to the voice in the subway and disregard the voice at work.”

— Visual. The second most common type of hallucination is based around our sense of sight. Visual hallucinations can range from shadows in the peripheral view and items that aren’t fully formed to fully formed objects and people. For some people, like Belleview, these visual apparitions take fully constituted shapes of people and animals and may appear as real as an actual person or puppy sitting in the room with you.

— Tactile. These hallucinations affect the sense of touch. Belleview relates the story of a tactile hallucination he had once. “I was sitting in a meeting and there was a lovely lady sitting across a really wide table from me. She was very short, but I felt someone playing footsie with me under the table. Of course, this poor lady is so far away from me and there was no one on the other side of me.” He says he looked under the table to find there was no one anywhere near his feet. He also sometimes feels like “someone is tapping me on the shoulder. I turn around and nobody is there.” The sensation of bugs crawling on your skin or electricity running through the body are other ways that some people experience tactile hallucinations.

— Olfactory. What’s that terrible smell? For some people, it could be an olfactory hallucination. Rather than getting an unsolicited whiff of a delicious pie or a fragrant flower, “unfortunately, olfactory hallucinations are usually unpleasant for people,” Moe says. Belleview says he occasionally smells smoke or fire that’s not there, which can be concerning. “That one is very startling. I’ll get up and look around and there’s nothing going on. The smoke detector is not going off. That’s the one that irritates me the most,” he says.

— Gustatory. Even the sense of taste can be impacted by hallucinations. This happens when you have “a taste sensation for something you have not ingested,” Moe says.

Hallucinations are often a component of psychosis, and to the person experiencing them, they can be so real as to be indistinguishable from the rest of their reality. “Hallucinations are a sensory experience that occurs in the absence of an external stimulus,” Moe says. “I like to say it that way instead of saying that it’s something that someone sees or hears that isn’t there, because that’s invalidating. To the person who’s experiencing it, it’s incredibly real. Just like you and I see anything else in the world. It’s very real to them, it’s just that another person in that same situation would not have that same experience.”

What Causes Hallucinations?

Hallucinations can be caused by a wide variety of diseases, conditions and brain states. Hallucinations are a feature of psychosis, and “psychosis is a symptom, but it doesn’t tell you what the illness is. It’s like a fever,” Moe says, which can arise from any number of causes. “If you have a fever, you know something is wrong, but you don’t know whether it’s the flu, a cold or something else.

Some of the diseases and conditions that can cause psychosis and potentially trigger hallucinations include:

— Schizophrenia. This mental illness is usually the first condition people think of when they think about hallucinations. Hearing voices is a common sign of the psychosis that often arises from schizophrenia and a related condition called schizoaffective disorder, “which is essentially schizophrenia with a comorbid mood component,” Moe says.

— Other mental illnesses. Mood disorders such as bipolar disorder and depression can trigger psychosis in some people and include hallucinations. “If you think about postpartum depression, for example, that’s often characterized by psychosis,” Moe says.

— Medications and substance use. Certain medications can induce hallucinations as a side effect. And with some recreational drugs, such as LSD, PCP, heroin, cocaine and Ecstasy, the fact that these substances can cause hallucinations is part of the allure.

— Brain damage, resulting from tumors, strokes or trauma. If trauma or damage occurs to a portion of the brain that controls one of the senses, that can trigger hallucinations in that sense.

— Delirium. The Mayo Clinic reports that “delirium is a serious disturbance in mental ability that results in confused thinking and reduced awareness of the environment.” It usually sets in quickly and may be connected to other medical conditions and chronic illness such as metabolic disruptions, medication side effects, infections or withdrawal from drug and alcohol addiction. Hallucinations can develop in cases of hyperactive delirium, which may also cause the patient to become restless and agitated.

— Fever. High fevers can cause the body’s temperature to rise. In some cases, this excess heat can interfere with the normal functioning of the brain, leading to hallucinations. The flu and other infections are a common source of fevers that can induce hallucinations.

— Neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Keith N. Fargo, director of scientific programs and outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association, says “these conditions cause the brain to deteriorate. They’re associated with the brain not working correctly and being activated at the wrong time.” This can lead to difficulty in some cases “for a person to differentiate between reality and nonreality.” Degenerative neurological disorders may trigger hallucinations in some patients.

— Kidney failure. The kidneys filter wastes from the body, and when they fail, as occurs in advanced kidney disease, those waste products build up in the body and brain. This can lead to delirium that may trigger hallucinations.

— Epilepsy. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that causes seizures. Certain forms of the disease can impact parts of the brain that control the senses, and therefore, some patients may experience hallucinations.

— Narcolepsy. Narcolepsy is a sleep disorder in which people fall asleep at inappropriate times. Vivid, dream-like hallucinations are common among narcoleptics and often appear just as they are falling asleep or as they’re waking up, as a sort of blurring between dreaming and wakeful states.

— Blindness and deafness. Sometimes, people who have lost their sense of vision experience visual hallucinations. Similarly, people who’ve lost their hearing may experience auditory hallucinations. Dubbed Charles Bonnet syndrome for the Swiss biologist who first described the condition in 1760, these hallucinations result from a lack of input through that lost sense. Essentially, the sensory circuitry in the brain gets bored by the lack of input from the outside world so begins to construct its own images and sounds. Not dissimilar from phantom limb syndrome in people who’ve lost a limb to amputation, Charles Bonnet syndrome is thought to result from a misfiring of signals in the brain.

— HIV/AIDS. People with late-stage AIDS may experience delirium-induced hallucinations. The medical literature has also described some cases of people presenting with psychosis and intense paranoid hallucinations as the first manifestation of HIV infection.

— Eating disorders. Some patients with severe anorexia nervosa may experience hallucinations and psychosis as part of their condition. Often appearing as voices telling them not to eat, these hallucinations can be intense and disturbing.

— Grief or emotional trauma. The death of a loved one and other emotional traumas can induce intense grief that can lead to hallucinations in some people. These hallucinations can take a variety of forms — seeing, hearing, feeling or smelling the dearly departed — and a 2016 study from the University of Milan found that 30 to 60 percent of bereaved people experience some form of hallucination after the loss of a spouse.

— Dehydration or electrolyte imbalances. Electrolytes, such as sodium and potassium, are critical to cellular function. But when levels of these elements are out of balance or a person becomes dehydrated, these situations can trigger a misfiring of signals in the brain that lead to hallucinations, seizures and potentially death.

When Should I Seek Help for Hallucinations?

If you’re having hallucinations or having difficulty interpreting reality from fantasy, it’s important to get checked out by a health care professional. Because of the wide range of possible conditions that could lead to hallucinations, you should have a thorough work-up by your primary care physician, which should include a physical examination and a discussion of your medial history that will cover:

— How long and how frequently you’ve been having hallucinations.

— The type or types of hallucinations you’ve been having.

— When hallucinations occur and any triggers you’ve identified.

— Whether you’re using any medications or other substances that could be causing these sensations.

You may be referred to a psychologist, psychiatrist, other mental health provider or a neurologist for further evaluation and treatment.

In Belleville’s case, hallucinations were the first sign that he’d developed Lewy body dementia, and by visiting his neurologist, they were able to arrive at the appropriate diagnosis and thus begin treatment to help slow the progression of the disease. He says getting the diagnosis was actually relieving. “I thought I was going crazy,” but the diagnosis helped him understand what was happening. He’s being treated for the Lewy body dementia, but the hallucinations still happen frequently. They aren’t generally a problem, just something that he lives with. “I tell people the number one prescription is social engagement. Stay involved, stay engaged,” and that will help you cope with the disease.

Fargo says hallucinations are often the first symptom to show up in people with dementia, so they should be taken seriously and you should talk to your health care provider if you experience visions, sounds, smells, tastes or tactile sensations that are not caused by an external force.

Moe underscores that it’s important to speak up if you’re experiencing hallucinations, no matter how uncomfortable you may feel admitting that something is going on. “There’s an important element of stigma to talk about. Even if you do have one of these psychiatric conditions, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, there are good evidence-based treatments that really help people recover and get back into their lives in a way that oftentimes people don’t know are out there.” Help and support are available, she says, you just have to ask for it.

When hallucinations interfere with your life, or are scary, confusing or distressing, you should seek help. “Alternatively, sometimes people who develop psychiatric conditions with psychosis have impaired insight. That’s actually part of the illness — the illness might impact the person’s ability to recognize that something is wrong.” In those cases, Fargo says “it’s also important that family members or loved ones who are concerned reach out and consult with family doctors or other health care providers.” And because conditions like schizophrenia tend to develop in teenagers, it’s critical to seek help if your child is experiencing hallucinations or shows other signs of psychosis.

Given all the conditions that can cause hallucinations, getting the right diagnosis is critical, Fargo says. “If you’re using an antipsychotic, go low and start slow,” meaning start with a very low dose and ramp up slowly if more medication is needed. Particularly in an older adult with dementia, “don’t start with the typical dose you might use for a person who’s 25 and has schizophrenia. Older people who may be frail and already have had some loss of brain cells,” may react differently to the full dose.

Part of the issue is that with certain conditions, such as Lewy body dementia, symptoms can actually be worsened by antipsychotics in some cases, Fargo says. “Antipsychotics raise the risk of death in anyone who has dementia quite significantly. It can cause them to spiral down very quickly and frankly, it can kill them, so we want to take enormous care when considering what medications to use” in these patients. He also says the use of antipsychotic medications should be a measure of “last resort,” after other nondrug interventions have been exhausted. These nondrug measures may include “reassurance, calming phrases and trying to involve a person in activities that may distract them and give their mind something else to work on,” Fargo says.

If you experience hallucinations, you should visit your health care provider to talk about what’s going on to rule out any underlying medical condition. That said, some people, like Belleville, may not find their symptoms all that distressing and may not need specific treatment for them. “It’s important to recognize that psychotic symptoms and experiences are not necessarily uncommon in the general population,” Moe says, and for some people they may not be an issue or a sign of mental illness. It’s when these experiences become “a pattern or achieve an intensity that is distressing and interfering to the point that the person can’t live the kind of life they want to live” that you should definitely ask for help. Even before that point, it’s a good idea to find out what’s causing the hallucinations and make sure it’s not a symptom of something more dangerous.

Belleview adds that connecting with other people who are dealing with the same issue can be very helpful. “You’re not alone. You’re a phone call away from getting help” by contacting a doctor, a support group or an organization like the Alzheimer’s Association that can put you in touch you with appropriate local support. “It’s critical to be able to talk to other people going through the same challenges that you’re going through.”

