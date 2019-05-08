What Are Bond Ratings?

Bond ratings are independent, forward-looking opinions on the creditworthiness of a bond issuer. They are for bonds and bond issuers what credit scores are for humans. Just as credit bureaus evaluate your assets and liabilities,…

Bond ratings are independent, forward-looking opinions on the creditworthiness of a bond issuer. They are for bonds and bond issuers what credit scores are for humans. Just as credit bureaus evaluate your assets and liabilities, such as income and debt, bond rating agencies will look at an issuer’s balance sheet to determine its ability to repay its obligations on time and in full.

And just like credit scores are intended to communicate your creditworthiness to potential creditors, bond ratings are intended to communicate the creditworthiness of issuers to potential creditors — in this case, investors like you.

How Bond Ratings Work

Instead of the numerical grade of credit scores, bonds are given letter grades. They slide from Aaa or AAA down to C or D. The important thing to understand about how bond ratings work is that the lower down the scale you go, the weaker the issuer’s financial strength is deemed to be.

The way Gautum Khanna, a New York-based portfolio manager at Insight Investment, explains it is thus: If you’re lending money to the federal government, you needn’t worry about not getting your money back because the government has taxing authority and the ability to print money.

“What this suggests is the U.S. government from a credit perspective should be deemed a risk-free asset,” he says. “So theoretically the government should be deemed a AAA asset.”

Investors looking for security will want to target the higher end of the bond rating scale as these issuers are more likely to pay what they owe on time and in full. But other investors who are willing to take more risk for a higher potential return might venture lower down the scale. Issuers with lower ratings will offer higher interest rates to entice buyers into taking the risk of lending the issuer money. Hence why the lower rated bonds are sometimes called ” high-yield bonds.”

Ratings agencies divide bonds into “investment grade” and “non-investment grade,” also called “high-yield bonds,” “speculative bonds” or, less kindly, “junk bonds.” Bonds rated Baa3 or BBB- and above are considered investment grade.

How Bonds Are Rated

The most well-known international bond rating agencies are Moody’s (ticker: MCO), Standard & Poor’s ( SPGI) and Fitch. Each has a rating system it uses to determine an issuer’s ability and likelihood of paying back its debt — both interest and principal.

Ratings agencies use analysts or mathematical models — sometimes both — to evaluate the credit risk of issuers. They’ll look at published reports and conduct interviews with the issuer.

There are two key elements to a credit rating, Khanna says: the quantitative and qualitative. The quantitative element is “purely a financial assessment.” It looks at aspects such as how strong the balance sheet is and how resilient revenue, earnings and cash flow are, he says.

To be highly rated, issuers also need to meet certain qualitative features. “They need to have flexibility in their capital structure,” Khanna says. They need to demonstrate that they can still meet their obligations even during recessions or periods of contraction in the economy. For instance, maybe “they can sell an asset because they’re such a large business,” he says. “Or they have a very strong management team that’s acutely aware of the risks of financial leverage and will manage prudently.”

The specific financial and nonfinancial attributes analysts consider vary depending on the issuer. For instance, while the competitive landscape will impact a corporate issuer‘s financial prospects competition isn’t much concern for government issuers.

Each ratings agency has its own methodology, but some common criteria used to evaluate the creditworthiness of a corporate bond issuer includes:

— Competitive advantages or disadvantages

— Key performance indicators

— Cash flow and profitability

— Use of leverage

— Liquidity and financial flexibility

— Economic, geopolitical and regulatory risks

— Cyclicality and the fluctuations of the business cycle

— Current and prospective future industry profit margins

— Management and corporate governance

They often start with an analysis of the creditworthiness of the issuer before considering that of a specific bond issue. Naturally the former informs the latter.

Agencies also rate bond funds. When evaluating the credit risk of a bond fund, analysts start with the portfolio’s credit quality. This is determined by the credit quality of the individual bonds it holds, which are then aggregated to get an overall estimate of expected loss from defaults. They also consider the fund manager and how well he or she adheres to the fund’s investment objective.

A bond fund rating is designated with an “f” suffix.

Beyond the Bond Ratings

With such a lengthy rating process involved, Khanna warns investors against relying solely on bond ratings when making their investment decisions. Ratings agencies tend to be slow to move, he says. “They’re slower to move on the downside in downgrading entities with deteriorating credit quality or creditworthiness, and conversely, they’re slow to move ratings back up if a business or borrowing entity is on an improving trajectory.”

As a result, the financial markets will have already factored in the effect of a rating change before said change occurs.

“Investors need to understand and appreciate that credit ratings are the opinions of another party,” says Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust. “It’s also essential for an investor to balance the benefits of a quick credit assessment via the use of another party’s rating scale against the possibility that the credit rating may not capture fully the credit risk incorporated within the issuer.”

