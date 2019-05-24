WeWork lands first tenants in Rosslyn

The Incentive Technology Group plans to move early next month to temporary space in WeWork’s Rosslyn location, one of the first companies to take up residence in the shared workspace provider’s newest outpost. The digital…

The Incentive Technology Group plans to move early next month to temporary space in WeWork’s Rosslyn location, one of the first companies to take up residence in the shared workspace provider’s newest outpost.

The digital consulting firm will take 150 desks, which is the largest block of WeWork office space at 1201 Wilson Blvd., also known as Central Place Tower. It’s an interim step for the company, which plans to move this fall into larger space being built out for it at 2511 Jefferson Davis Highway in Crystal City.

The company, which counts Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) among its clients, has more than 300 employees in the area. Those workers have been dispersed to many different locations, including the Tysons WeWork, since its subleases at two other Crystal City buildings expired at the end of April. Many of its employees will continue to work remotely, from shared workspaces or on site at their clients’ office spaces.

