Wells Fargo Championship coming to Avenel Farm

The PGA Tour will return to Greater Washington in 2021, as the Wells Fargo Championship will move to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm for one year.

Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the regular home of the event, but because the country club is hosting the Presidents Cup in 2021, the event will move to Maryland that year.

The tournament, which has been held at Quail Hollow since 2003, will be held on its traditional May weekend when it touches down in Potomac.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo & Co. announced Tuesday it is extending its sponsorship of the event through 2024.

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, which is operated by the PGA Tour, hosted the Booz Allen Classic and earlier iterations from 1987 to 2006.

The D.C. region is without a PGA Tour stop this year for the first time since 1979. The Tiger Woods Foundation was unable to find a sponsor for the PGA event it has hosted in the region since 2007, and that tournament was canceled. The last two iterations of the Woods…