WBJ Editor-in-Chief Doug Fruehling to depart for San Francisco

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 22, 2019 11:36 am 05/22/2019 11:36am
Doug Fruehling, veteran journalist and editor-in-chief at the Washington Business Journal for a decade, will soon be taking inventory of the Bay Area business community.

Fruehling, 50, has been named editor-in-chief of the San Francisco Business Times, a sister paper of the WBJ, both owned by parent company American City Business Journals. He will start his new West Coast post in July.

The move ends an 18-year stint with the WBJ, where he has served as commercial real estate reporter, managing editor, senior editor for On Site magazine, frequent event speaker and outspoken commentator as readers of his “Taking Inventory” column in the WBJ’s Viewpoint pages can attest.

Under his leadership, the WBJ’s editorial team won several regional and national reporting and writing awards and unveiled new programs, including its closely watched Power 100 list and CEO of the Year and C-Suite Awards. He expanded its coverage of the region’s federal contracting, real estate and technology…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

