Ways to Alleviate the Stress of Paying for College

Stress is common among college students, but for those relying on a combination of scholarships and student loans to pay for school, the additional stress of navigating the financial aid process can feel unbearable. Some students might feel isolated from their peers, and they may find their financial struggles take a toll on their mental health.

Dr. Victor Schwartz, chief medical officer of The Jed Foundation (JED), a nonprofit organization that aims to protect emotional health and prevent suicide among teens and young adults, says financial struggles affect many areas of a college student’s life. Students can face challenges like food and housing insecurity, balancing multiple jobs with academics and not getting enough sleep. All of this, he says, leads to stress and anxiety.

Stressors include “even the mechanics of dealing with financial aid, the risk of if the paperwork doesn’t go in correctly or there’s an unexpected bill — and we know nationally many people are not in a position to handle an unexpected bill,” Schwartz says.

“One of the challenges for college students is that there often are unexpected or unanticipated expenses for textbooks, housing and things that come up around college life. Many of those students who are most financially stressed may be first-generation college attenders, so they’re not necessarily able to access, or their families don’t have the experience to provide, clear guidance for them,” he says.

And as government officials and education experts debate proposals to forgive student debt or amend policies to simplify the financial aid process, today’s students must still cope with historically high tuition rates and unpredictable job prospects after graduation.

But there are resources and options for prospective and current students who are struggling. Here are a few ways to reduce the stress of paying for college:

— Choose a college wisely.

— Get financially educated and organized.

— Advocate for yourself.

— Find a community.

— Ask for help.

Choose a College Wisely

When it comes to mental health and financial aid resources, not all colleges are created equally.

Some have the financial capacity to invest in more resources for their students than others. And as Melissa Cook, a rising senior at Columbia University in New York, learned after transferring from a community college to the four-year institution, low-income students may not feel they have the support they need at some colleges. She recommends visiting the school, if possible, to see firsthand what resources exist on campus to support low-income students.

Schwartz says generally private schools and colleges with more available funding, colleges located in large cities or public schools that are a part of large systems will likely have the most mental health resources. He also says students should be aware that for-profit colleges may have fewer mental health resources available than not-for-profit colleges.

“As a mental health organization, we’re suggesting that students ought to be looking into the student support resources, how accessible they are, how student-friendly they are, thinking about distance from home. Farther distance means you then have to figure cost of travel to home and things like that. The size of the school, public vs. private, for-profit vs not-for-profit,” Schwartz says.

Get Financially Educated and Organized

Students say learning about financial aid is like taking on a part-time job or earning an additional degree. Those who rely on financial aid to pay for the bulk of college expenses can expect to devote hours to filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and scholarship applications, as well as learning the financial aid jargon, deadlines, policies and options.

La’Treil Allen, a rising sophomore at Cornell University in New York, says he visited the financial aid office at least once a month most semesters, sometimes visiting four or five times in a month to secure scholarships or manage new issues as they arose.

“When I was doing it as a senior in high school it was a little easier because I didn’t have a lot to juggle,” Allen says. “But the fact that it has to be every year, a re-evaluation and so much in the air while I’m trying to juggle college, it’s a lot to handle.”

To get the best financial aid offer and minimize stress along the way, Cook advises students to educate themselves on the financial aid process.

“Devote the 20 to 40 hours to research this because it’s going to impact your real life. It’s not just you going away to college and that’s a great experience you’re going to have. It’s you having to support yourself in a new place, it’s you having to provide moving expenses and do all of these things that I didn’t consider because I didn’t know when I decided to come here. I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this will be amazing for my future to get a degree from Columbia,’ and that’s what I was focused on.”

Advocate for Yourself

Like Allen, Cook says she spent countless hours in the financial aid office. She estimates having sent more than 100 emails to the office this past semester alone, including many that went unanswered. Many students might feel discouraged, but she says her persistence has paid off.

“Don’t be afraid to be annoying. I definitely kind of had to get over that barrier of like, ‘Oh, I’m pissing these people off. My presence being here is making these people angry in the financial aid office,'” she says. “You have to get over that because it ends up being unimportant when you think about the stakes of not being able to eat or something like that.”

This advice can be particularly salient for first-generation students, Schwartz says, and students should remember that colleges want to help their students succeed.

“The most important thing for those first-gen students is to really not be hesitant about using whatever resources and supports are available on campus. That goes from the bursar’s office and academic advising to counseling services. Use the financial aid people. Don’t hesitate to make it clear when you are struggling and when you need that support; that’s why those offices are there,” he says. “They’re not going to find you. You need to take the initiative to find help and support.”

Find a Community

The financial aid process can feel incredibly isolating — but college campuses are changing. More low-income students, including undergraduates eligible for the federal Pell Grant, attend college than ever before.

She laughs about it now, but Lizzie Lee, a rising senior at Cornell, says she felt like the only student on campus dealing with the uncertainty and stress of financial aid.

She describes a social pressure to hide one’s financial status from peers, and says the shame some students felt only worked to magnify the stress they were already experiencing in navigating the financial aid process while also working to maintain their academic priorities.

Like many first-generation students, Lee didn’t have the same kind of family support other students may have had when going through the financial aid process, and no peers to act as a support system, so she felt she had no choice but to go it alone.

“I was so used to having that sense of ‘I need to do this by myself and I have to figure this out by myself’ that I didn’t even entertain that there would be resources and solidarity among other students who were dealing with the same issues,” Lee says.

Schwartz recommends students struggling with their mental health and with a stressful financial situation try as much as possible to create community through extracurricular activities and groups on campus.

Ask for Help

Allen was ready academically for college, but he says he felt completely unprepared for the financial and mental challenges that came with his stressful college experience. That’s when he sought professional help.

“Everyone is used to stress — there’s test anxiety and your first day you have those moments — but I felt like I was in a constant state when my mental health was at stake. Financial aid and budgeting was a big part of that. It was so frustrating, because a lot of what I was dealing with was impostor syndrome, feeling like maybe because I couldn’t afford to pay the full amount maybe this wasn’t where I’m supposed to be,” he says.

“It got to a point where I eventually had to start seeing a therapist, which I had never done before. That in itself was scary, that I needed therapy to get through the days,” Allen says.

Seeking professional help was nerve-wracking, he says, and it meant running into the stigma of getting mental health help. Help can come in different forms for individual students, but therapy helped him cope with the stress.

“It’s not something that’s openly talked about. I was prepared for, ‘OK, when you go to college, academics are going to be hard, you’re going to have to study, go to office hours, find study groups’ — those are things we all talk about, but we never get to conversations about taking care of your mental health and know the signs when you’re not in a good space.”

Students say they would advise their peers to resist the urge to hide their situation. This concern is common, Schwartz says, acknowledging, “Students are also uneasy about asking for help because there is the element of shame and uneasiness in acknowledging you might be short on money for food,” for example. But he recommends seeking out any combination of the options available to students, like counseling or meeting with a financial aid officer.

