Want to participate in the D.C. Bike Ride but don’t own a bike? The organizers can help you out.

The organizers of D.C. Bike Ride are making some significant changes to the event, which will be held for the fourth consecutive year this month.

Chris Browne — managing director of Arlington’s Capital Sports Ventures, the company that launched the event in 2016 in partnership with of Events D.C. and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield — said he admires TopGolf’s business model and how the company has diversified and transformed an otherwise stale experience for nongolfers.

Like TopGolf, D.C. Bike Ride is attempting to draw in people who don’t necessarily own all the equipment necessary to participate. Under D.C. Bike’s new bike rental program, it’s now cheaper for participants who don’t own bikes to take part in the 20-mile ride (as opposed to a race) on closed roads in the District and Northern Virginia. The model has cut the cost of renting nearly in half and led to more than 6,000 registered participants a couple weeks ahead of the event with an estimated 8,000 on ride day. Last year,…