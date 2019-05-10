Viral sports moment? Within hours, this fast-growing D.C. startup will make a T-shirt out of it.

In 2016, Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer said “strikeouts are sexy” in a postgame press conference after striking out 20 batters in a game against the Detroit Tigers. The following day, the Nationals team store…

The following day, the Nationals team store starting selling shirts stamped with Scherzer’s memorable quote thanks to Arlington-based sports merchandise company BreakingT, which licenses and sells apparel based on viral sports moments.

More than a year later, BreakingT is starting its initial round of funding with a goal to raise $2 million so the company can form licensing agreements with more teams, hire additional executive leadership, particularly a vice president of marketing, and enhance its technical capabilities for tracking such spontaneous moments in real time.

BreakingT, founded in 2014, has so far raised $400,000 in angel investments and formed licensing deals with 30 professional teams, including the Nationals — the company’s first team customer — the Carolina Hurricanes and the Milwaukee Bucks.…