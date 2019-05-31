Viewpoint: Memory lane with Joanne S. Lawton as she hangs up her Nikon

Raise your hand if Joanne S. Lawton has taken your picture for the Washington Business Journal. You’re in good company. Lawton has been our staff photographer for nearly 28 years, capturing thousands of CEOs, CFOs,…

Raise your hand if Joanne S. Lawton has taken your picture for the Washington Business Journal.

You’re in good company.

Lawton has been our staff photographer for nearly 28 years, capturing thousands of CEOs, CFOs, executive directors, athletes, small business owners, managing partners, mayors, presidents, entrepreneurs and even a pope through the years.

But that tremendous run will soon come to an end. Lawton will retire in December, leaving behind a legacy in Greater Washington business like few others. With her beloved Nikon in hand, she literally documented three decades of booms and busts in the region. She shot billionaires before they had their first million and monuments before they were monumental.

Joanne started at the Business Journal in April 1992. George H.W. Bush was president. There was no Oklahoma City, Columbine or 9/11 yet. The Bullets were still the Bullets, Barack Obama was 30 years old, America Online was a startup.

The Business Journal’s office in Courthouse…