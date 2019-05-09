Viewpoint: Beware, NIMBYs, you’re aging too

We’ve rolled our eyes as entire business and political realms remain incessantly, unapologetically focused on our prized millennial population — while those who need the most attention in the coming decades are being left in…

We’ve rolled our eyes as entire business and political realms remain incessantly, unapologetically focused on our prized millennial population — while those who need the most attention in the coming decades are being left in the cold.

Seniors.

Granted, they’re not as sexy. Or sprightly. Or know as many word abbrevs or converse with their thumbs or derive their superpowers from acai-topped quinoa with a side of undressed kale or any other amusing, ill-informed millennial stereotype. They’re not out to save the planet or change the world or disrupt an industrial paradigm. For the most part, our most elderly are merely trying to stay alive, in the most endurable — hopefully enjoyable — way possible.

The most fundamental thing they need to do that? A roof over their heads. A blessed, frickin’ roof.

And yet, senior and assisted living projects are routinely rejected by local legislatures and neighborhood groups, from McLean to Marco Island to, just weeks ago, Middleburg —…