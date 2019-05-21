Viewpoint: A monorail is a nice idea. But Greater Washington needs to ride the bus.

Since the early 1970s, my in-laws have made their home in central Jersey. Exit 8 for those familiar with the New Jersey Turnpike, the mid-point between Philadelphia and their native New York City. And like…

Since the early 1970s, my in-laws have made their home in central Jersey. Exit 8 for those familiar with the New Jersey Turnpike, the mid-point between Philadelphia and their native New York City.

And like so many New Jerseyans, my father-in-law made the daily commute into Manhattan for work. That’s 50 miles each way, five days a week, for 40-plus years. Think Fredericksburg to D.C., an exhausting Northern Virginia trek that too many tackle daily, alone, in a car.

My father-in-law, now retired, did not drive. Of course he didn’t drive. He took a bus, from a park and ride near his home, up the Turnpike and through the Lincoln Tunnel on the dedicated bus lane, landing at Port Authority. The bus stops may have changed over the years, but the commute to the island was consistent, sane. It started early, but it wasn’t exasperating most days.

There’s no silver bullet fix for Greater Washington’s transportation mess. But the combination of workable solutions aren’t fancy.

We need the…