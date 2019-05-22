Veggie Burger Picks for Summer Grilling

When Memorial Day weekend arrives, all I can think about is firing up the grill. I know — nothing new for most of you in warmer parts of the country, but for many of us…

I’ve been thinking though a lot about how many of my friends and family are trying to eat more plant-based foods and steering clear of all the burgers and hot dogs from summers’ past. Personally, I love a juicy medium-rare burger on the grill and have no plans of giving them up. But, on the other hand, I want to respect my guests’ eating preferences and, who knows, maybe even discover an occasional alternative burger option for myself.

So, like any good nutritionist, I sought out potential veggie burgers options by first looking at nutrition labels. I wasn’t that concerned with overall calories, but rather zeroed in more on the total protein, fiber, sodium and saturated fat.

For starters, if I am going to choose a meat-alternative, I want it to provide adequate protein, since I know I get that from a beef burger. I also felt I should gain some fiber from a plant-based burger, since that is lacking in a beef burger. And the sodium? All veggie burgers are processed in some way or another if buying in a store, and I just wanted to make sure that the products I chose weren’t overdoing it. As for the saturated fat, I didn’t want to see much there, if any, because personally that is one reason why I would be reducing red meat.

Now next I would like to tell you that I tasted all the veggie burger brands, but honestly, I did not. Why? I have found that so many people have different taste buds, and I’d prefer you choose objectively based on your own personal likes and dislikes.

I did though also review all the ingredients, especially to see where protein was coming from and to make sure that all my picks were strictly plant-based to satisfy not only the vegetarian eaters but also vegans. Surprisingly, I actually found one product that included egg whites — it didn’t make the cut.

After reviewing the options, here are a few I’d suggest:

— Beyond Meat’s The Beyond Burger: One patty = 270 calories, 20 grams total fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 380 grams of sodium, 3 grams fiber and 20 grams protein.

Their tagline is it “looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef.” Can’t tell you if that is 100% true, but I do have friends who feel it’s pretty close. The saturated fat, coming from coconut oil, is higher than I would like to see, but overall the nutrition looks good.

— MorningStar Farms’ Vegan Lovers Vegan Burgers: One patty = 160 calories, 9 grams total fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 440 mg sodium, 6 grams fiber and 9 grams protein.

This is a little lower in protein than I would like, but I was pleased to see the first ingredient listed is lentils. They do offer a much higher protein option, the Meat Lovers Vegan Burger with a whopping 27 grams protein, but the sodium is getting a little higher than I like at 580 mg. Honestly, I couldn’t make a decision; it’s your call.

— Dr. Praeger’s All American Veggie Burger: One patty = 280 calories, 14 grams total fat, 1.5 grams saturated fat, 510 mg sodium, 6 grams fiber and 19 grams protein.

I really like that Dr. Praeger’s newest line of veggie burgers has a lot more protein than their originals. This burger, too though, is a little higher in sodium than I would like, but the 19 grams of pure plant protein from hydrated peas won me over.

— Amy’s Quarter Pound Veggie Burger: One patty = 210 calories, 4 grams total fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 550 mg sodium, 6 grams fiber and 19 grams protein.

I have always been a fan of Amy’s California Veggie Burger; been eating it for years even as a meat lover. But I was really happy to discover this variety with so much more protein. Again, it’s climbing a tad high with the sodium, but obviously exceptions can be made.

— Gardein’s Chipotle Black Bean Burger: One patty = 140 calories, 6 grams total fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 410 mg sodium, 5 grams fiber and 6 grams protein.

This burger has the most fiber of all my picks. It’s a little lower in protein than some of the others, but you could always top it with some hummus or a slice of non-dairy vegan cheese for some additional grams.

— Hilary’s Southwest Adzuki Bean Burger: One patty = 160 calories, 7 grams total fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 220 mg sodium, 4 grams fiber and 4 grams protein

Overall, Hilary’s burger line is low in protein, but they are also the lowest in sodium and have whole grains, which many people don’t get enough of, as their first ingredient. At 160 calories, honestly you could just have two.

Editor’s note: The author has no material affiliations with any of the companies whose products are mentioned in this article.

