USM Chancellor Bob Caret to step down in 2020

University System of Maryland Chancellor Robert Caret will step down in 2020 after five years at the helm of the state’s college system.

Caret, 71, told the USM Board of Regents last week that he will not seek an extension when his contract is up on June 30, 2020. He has been head of the system since 2015, returning to the state after four years as president of the University of Massachusetts system. Before joining UMass, Caret was president of Towson University, where he began his career in the school’s chemistry department in 1974.

“Returning to the state where my career in public higher education began was a dream come true, but now is the time for me to move on and explore other professional options,” he said in a statement.

Caret’s resignation comes following a year in which USM faced local and national scrutiny for the way it handled the fallout from the death of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair. Three months after the 19-year-old’s death from heatstroke…