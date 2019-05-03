Under Armour swings to $22M profit in 1Q, sales beat estimates

Under Armour Inc. got its year off to a better-than-expected start after swinging to a $22.5 million profit in the first quarter and exceeding sales expectations. The Baltimore sportswear maker’s profit equates to earnings of…

The Baltimore sportswear maker’s profit equates to earnings of 5 cents per share. Under Armour lost $30.2 million, or 7 cents per share, during the prior-year quarter. Sales grew 1.6 percent in the first quarter to $1.2 billion compared to $1.19 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts polled by the Thomson Financial Network projected Under Armour would break even and have sales of $1.18 billion. Shares of Under Armour rose 5.6 percent in pre-market trading Thursday to $23.26 after reporting the financial results.

For Under Armour (NYSE: UAA), the first quarter results are a positive start to what the company already expected to be the culmination of a three-year effort to get back on track after a slowdown in sales in 2017 and 2018.

