Uber drivers in D.C., six other cities plan protest on eve of IPO

Uber drivers are planning to launch a wage and working conditions protest in front of Uber Technologies headquarters at 1455 Market St. in San Francisco at noon on May 8, a move that comes on the eve of the company’s long-awaited IPO and on the debut day of Uber’s driver rewards beta program Uber Pro.

The San Francisco protest is part of a coordinated May 8 demonstration that will take place in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. In Los Angeles, the demonstration will span a 24-hour strike and include both Uber and Lyft drivers, which number 4,200 members of the Rideshare Drivers United-Los Angeles, according to the Rideshare Drivers group.

Not only are 200 to 300 San Francisco drivers planning to demonstrate, but they will also be shutting off their apps between the busy lunch hour through the evening rush hour until midnight.

“This is the first time San Francisco…