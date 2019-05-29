Tysons-based cybersecurity firm acquired by FireEye for $250M

Tysons-based cybersecurity firm Verodin has been acquired by security company FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) for $250 million in cash and stock, the Milpitas, California-based FireEye announced. The deal, which closed Tuesday, “adds significant capabilities to…

Tysons-based cybersecurity firm Verodin has been acquired by security company FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) for $250 million in cash and stock, the Milpitas, California-based FireEye announced.

The deal, which closed Tuesday, “adds significant capabilities to the FireEye portfolio” with the addition of Verodin’s platform. That platform identifies gaps in cybersecurity effectiveness due to equipment misconfiguration, changes in the IT environment and evolving attacker tactics.

“Verodin gives us the ability to automate security effectiveness testing using the sophisticated attacks we spend hundreds of thousands of hours responding to, and provides a systematic, quantifiable, and continuous approach to security program validation,” Kevin Mandia, FireEye CEO, said in a statement.

FireEye expects the acquisition to contribute more than $70 million to 2020 billings. Verodin’s products will continue to be available on a standalone basis and through FireEye’s partners. The release…