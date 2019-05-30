Two Maryland Venture Fund execs set to leave TEDCO

Two top executives are leaving the Maryland Technology Development Corp., the state-backed economic development organization known as TEDCO that oversees investments in small businesses and startups. TEDCO announced the impending departure of Maryland Venture Fund…

Two top executives are leaving the Maryland Technology Development Corp., the state-backed economic development organization known as TEDCO that oversees investments in small businesses and startups.

TEDCO announced the impending departure of Maryland Venture Fund Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director Andy Jones in a press release Thursday. Maryland Venture Firm Chief Marketing Officer Parag Sheth is also leaving, TEDCO confirmed. Sheth’s departure was reported by Maryland Matters.

Both departures are effective June 7. TEDCO said in a release that Jones was leaving to pursue other opportunities and that TEDCO was charting “a new direction” for the Maryland Venture Fund. Meanwhile, TEDCO CEO George Davis will serve as the interim leader of the MVF until a replacement is found.

“MVF has reached a strong cash position since coming to TEDCO in 2015 and has added a solid portfolio of 22 new companies that have created an average of 24 jobs per company for a total of over 500 jobs…