Trustar Bank gets regulatory nod from Virginia

Trustar Bank has been granted a Virginia banking charter by the Virginia State Corporation Commission, the Great Falls-based bank said.

That means the last hurdle before the bank can officially open its doors is receiving Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. approval for deposit insurance, according to the bank, which is headed by former WashingtonFirst Bank CEO and founder Shaza Andersen.

“We are looking forward to opening our doors in late June or early July, and we are eager to serve this incredible community. The response from the market has been extraordinary, from surpassing our initial capital target to expressions of interest from potential customers eager to do business,” Andersen said in a press release.

The Virginia approval makes Trustar the first bank since 2008 to get approval from the state and comes as other potential banks across the region work to open. They include Tysons-based VisionBank, which hopes to open its doors in the coming months, and District-based Moxy Bank,…