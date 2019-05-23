Trust Between Doctor and Patient

“But you seemed so healthy.” My internist was standing at the threshold of my hospital room shortly after my diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He didn’t actually come in — he just stood outside my room…

“But you seemed so healthy.” My internist was standing at the threshold of my hospital room shortly after my diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He didn’t actually come in — he just stood outside my room looking puzzled. That was the last time I ever saw him.

I won’t say that my life had been perfect. I was 35, living in LA, just divorced. I had a satisfying job directing a contemporary art center, but yearned for New York City where I felt most at home and had close family relationships and deep friendships. There were definitely some sources of stress, but none of them, individually or in combination, explained why I was feeling so sick. Over a period of several months, I grew increasingly tired, a kind of pervasive, numbing fatigue that wasn’t relieved by sleep or rest. And there was the cough that just wouldn’t go away. I knew something was seriously wrong.

[See: 10 Lessons From Empowered Patients.]

I went to my doctor, an internist, several times. He saw a young woman, presumably healthy, whose problems he thought were far more likely related to struggling with life than to any disease. He didn’t order any tests, look for an underlying cause or even really ask me about what was happening. The sicker I got, the more dismissive he seemed to be of my symptoms. Months went by, and I got worse and worse. Eventually, I became so short of breath that I couldn’t walk around the block, and I had a persistent pain in my shoulder. The answers came all too quickly after I insisted once again on seeing the doctor and demanded that he find out what was wrong with me. I had cancer, Stage II non-Hodgkin lymphoma in my chest. That jarring and ultimately life-changing diagnosis explained all my health issues, symptoms that were in fact classic for my condition.

Twenty-five years and two additional cancer diagnoses later, these interactions with that doctor still haunt me. Did I really “seem so healthy,” or was that just what he wanted to see, was accustomed to seeing? Why didn’t this doctor listen to me, to my story? Why didn’t he respect my knowledge of my body, my “expertise” about what was clearly abnormal for me? I trusted him. Why didn’t he return that trust?

I’ll never know whether the delay advanced the stage of my lymphoma, or altered the treatment, but it changed me. What would have been the impact on my subsequent diagnoses of breast and endometrial cancers if my first diagnosis hadn’t been delayed? How about the long-term psychosocial impact? I still feel high levels of anxiety, even panic, when I see doctors. I often find myself vacillating between my tendency to insist on being seen, heard and acknowledged in some health care encounters with my need for affirmation as a “good patient.” As I’ve grown in my advocacy and knowledge, more often than not that means not asking too many questions, so that I’m more aligned with my doctors or don’t take up too much time, or appear not to understand what is happening. I know that asking questions is the best way to achieve the health and care that is meaningful to my family and me, but sometimes when I’m sitting in those offices, expecting and feeling deserving of my doctor’s respect for my expertise still requires a conscious effort on my part.

[See: 12 Signs You Should Fire Your Doctor.]

In any relationship, trust has to be a two-way street. Over and over in interviews and surveys, patients point to being seen, respected and listened to by their doctors as being of paramount importance to them. But so many health care-related conversations focus on how to ensure that patients trust their health care providers, particularly their physicians. While the bi-directional nature of trust may seem apparent when talking about family and friends, it represents something of a new concept for many patients and health care providers. Traditionally, the doctor has been the “expert,” the giver of care, and the patient is the object or recipient of that expertise. The recipient must trust the “expert.” Yet optimal treatment and care rely on the science, and art, of bringing the physician’s clinical expertise together with the patient’s knowledge of her own body.

This is more than a feel-good proposition. There is growing evidence that when patients and their providers work together to co-create health care, the quality and safety of that care are improved, as are its outcomes. Co-created health care is built upon reciprocal trust between patients and physicians.

As patients, we hope for a mutually respectful, trusting partnership with our health care providers. To achieve this trust, it’s important for physicians to take the first step by trusting their patients and thereby helping patients to trust their physicians and themselves. When we cross into that world in which we become a patient, our health and care will be better if we engage, view ourselves as partners, not objects in making treatment decision. We should have the confidence not just to listen to our doctors, but also to ourselves — to be willing to speak up, to tell our stories. Physicians can empower patients to ask for and receive trust.

[See: 10 Questions Doctors Wish Their Patients Would Ask.]

I now have more experience as a patient that I would ever have wanted or anticipated, and that has helped me develop the confidence and skills to be an effective advocate for myself and others. I have never forgotten, though, the way I felt all those years ago sitting in my doctor’s office, knowing I was sick and knowing that I was not being heard, that I “seemed so healthy.” I think one of the most important lessons I carried forward from that time is that genuine trust begins with trusting yourself. Our health care teams can and should facilitate our ability to trust ourselves. Trust always entails giving and receiving. Health care is no exception.

More from U.S. News

10 Innovations in Cancer Therapy

Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Prostate Cancer

What Not to Say to a Breast Cancer Patient

Trust Between Doctor and Patient originally appeared on usnews.com