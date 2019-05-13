202
Trump driving big changes to D.C.’s Fourth of July celebration

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 13, 2019 7:20 am 05/13/2019 07:20am
President Donald Trump announced in February via Twitter, minus any details, that big changes were in store for D.C.’s Fourth of July celebration, featuring “an address by your favorite President, me!”

Late last week, at least some details came to light.

While “A Capitol Fourth,” the annual celebration televised on PBS, remains scheduled for 8 p.m. July 4 from the West Lawn of the Capitol, the fireworks launch site has been moved from the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool to West Potomac Park, federal officials say.

And The Washington Post reported Friday that Trump is “making tentative plans to address the nation” from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, potentially politicizing an event that has long been deemed a nonpartisan celebration of the nation’s founding. The president, “has gotten involved in the minutiae of the planning,” receiving regular briefings, per the report.

