TransitScreen doubling its staff, expanding internationally following $3M raise

TransitScreen Inc. has closed on a $3 million investment from Vancouver-based TIMIA Capital. The capital raise more than doubles the company’s total funding, bringing it to $6.1 million since its founding in 2014.

TransitScreen, founded by Matt Caywood and Ryan Croft, is known around the District for displays in office and apartment buildings showing location-based, real-time information about transportation options. The data it tracks includes traditional public transportation like subways and buses, as well as private options like scooters, bikeshare and ride-hailing services.

Croft said the company is using the fresh capital to continue expanding its sole D.C. office, with plans to double its staff of 35 within the next two years. Many of those hires will be software engineers and data scientists.

“That’s where D.C. thrives, in some ways: We have these government-related…