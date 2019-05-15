Top U.S., Canadian figure skaters to open Ion International Training Center with June show

The Ion International Training Center in Leesburg will celebrate its grand opening weekend June 15 with an ice show hosted by three-time U.S. figure skating champion Michael Weiss, and featuring several U.S. Olympic team medalists.…

The Ion International Training Center in Leesburg will celebrate its grand opening weekend June 15 with an ice show hosted by three-time U.S. figure skating champion Michael Weiss, and featuring several U.S. Olympic team medalists.

Weiss, a Northern Virginia resident and Ion’s ice show manager and coordinator, confirmed that the “Ion ITC Grand Opening on Ice!, benefiting the Michael Weiss Foundation” show will include at least the following figure skaters, with Weiss, a two-time world medalist, as host:

Two-time world champion and Olympic team medalist Nathan Chen

National champion and Olympic team medalist Mirai Nagasu

Canadian national champion Nam Nguyen

National medalist Dan Hollander

Weiss is a close friend of Luiz Taifas, a co-founder of Ion and a champion figure skater himself (Taifas keeps a photo on his phone of himself, Weiss and Brian Boitano at Weiss’ 40th birthday celebration). Taifas and his wife, Mitra Setayesh, created the 90,000-square-foot, dual-rink Ion to…