While many are dealing with pesky seasonal allergies as the earth begins to bloom this spring, others are dealing with a more severe form of allergy: food allergies. May is Food Allergy Awareness Month, and awareness really is key in this disease. If you or someone you love suffers from food allergies, you likely know the fear and frustration that can take place. A food allergy is a serious and life-threatening medical condition that affects 32 million Americans; every three minutes, someone is sent to the emergency room due to a food allergy reaction. This can be especially fearful for parents of young children, considering 1 in 13 children has an allergy to some food. Not all foods necessarily cause anaphylactic reactions, but they still need to be avoided. The tricky part is that not all food allergens are easily spotted. It’s important for you and your child to become a food label detective.

Top Food Allergens and Hidden Sources

*Please note this list is not all encompassing. Check with your allergist or dietitian if you have questions about specific allergens.

— Milk: Cows milk protein allergy is the most common allergen in infancy and childhood. Foods to avoid: milk and all milk products (yogurt, cheese, cottage cheese, sour cream), butter, casein, whey, milk powder, custard and chocolate. Pay particular attention to processed grains that may contain a milk derivative.

— Soy: Soybeans are a member of the legume family, but that doesn’t mean you’re automatically allergic to other legumes. Foods to avoid: soybeans, soy milk, tofu, edamame, miso and soy protein. Pay particular attention to granola bars and foods that may have added soy.

— Egg: Egg whites are the part of the egg that contain the protein that causes the allergen. However, since it’s impossible to separate the white and the yolk without any cross-contamination, you must avoid eggs as a whole. Foods to avoid: eggs, of course, but also albumin, mayonnaise and meringue. Egg substitutes, ice cream and many baked goods contain eggs.

— Wheat: Wheat allergy is different than celiac disease. With a wheat allergy, you can still eat other grains such as barley, corn, rye, oats, rice and quinoa. Foods to avoid: flour, couscous, farro, bread crumbs, bulgur, seitan, semolina and food starch.

— Peanuts: Peanuts are the most severe allergy for children. Even a small amount of exposure can cause an anaphylactic reaction; therefore, children need to be very careful not to consume any product that even has a trace amount of peanuts. Peanuts can be used in many food items, so it’s important to read the ingredients list for all foods if your child has a peanut allergy.

— Tree nuts: Yes, tree nuts are different than peanuts. Peanuts are legumes (similar to soy), while tree nuts are nuts. You can be allergic to peanuts, but not tree nuts, and vice versa. The list includes almonds, cashews, walnuts, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, chestnuts, macadamia nuts, pralines and pistachios — as well as any nut butters or other foods containing these nuts.

— Shellfish: Shellfish in all forms (shrimp, crabmeat, mussels, scallops, etc) should be avoided, as well as any foods containing these products. Often, people with shellfish allergies can’t even be in the same vicinity as the shellfish or they’ll react.

Food Allergies vs. Food Intolerances

Food allergies involve your immune system and can be life-threatening. Food intolerances, on the other hand, are much less severe and involve your body not digesting or tolerating a food well. While intolerances can be extremely uncomfortable and may affect quality of life, they will not cause life-threatening reactions. For this reason, one will likely choose not to consume the offending food, but he or she doesn’t need to avoid it at all cost. A good example is a cows milk protein allergy versus a lactose intolerance. A CMPA is a reaction to the protein in dairy, while the intolerance is a reaction to the sugar naturally occurring in milk. Kids with a CMPA cannot be exposed to any milk in any form, whereas those with a lactose intolerance may not be able to drink regular milk but can drink a lactose-free milk or eat cheese in small quantities. The worst this will cause is GI distress, whereas those with a milk allergy could severely react.

Can My Child Outgrow His or Her Allergy?

Possibly. Some allergies, such as peanut, tree nut and shellfish allergies, are typically lifelong. Some kids will grow out of their milk allergy by early toddler years. Egg, wheat and soy allergies, which typically begin in childhood, can also potentially be outgrown. However, there is no guarantee that a child will outgrow his or her allergies, and at this time allergies cannot be cured. If you think your child may have outgrown their allergy always, check with your allergist before introducing any foods.

Additional Concerns for Children

Having one food allergy is difficult in itself, but many kids suffer from multiple food allergies. If your child has more than one, or even all of the top eight food allergens, it’s very important to find appropriate food substitutions so they receive all of their nutrition. A lot of times, kids with foods allergies have difficulty consuming enough calories. Work with your allergist or registered dietitian to ensure your child is meeting all of his or her needs for growth and development. Often an oral supplement is needed, and there are allergy-free supplement options that can be discussed with your health care provider.

