Tidal Basin listed as one of the nation’s most endangered historic places

D.C.’s Tidal Basin has been identified as one of the 11 most endangered historical places for 2019, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s annual list. The Tidal Basin, which is part of the…

D.C.’s Tidal Basin has been identified as one of the 11 most endangered historical places for 2019, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s annual list.

The Tidal Basin, which is part of the National Park Service-governed National Mall and Memorial Parks in D.C., is being threatened by rising water levels, unstable sea walls and outdated infrastructure, according to the trust. It’s estimated the park service needs to spend $500 million to upgrade and maintain the 107-acre Tidal Basin.

Walkways surrounding the Tidal Basin are often under water during high tide. The site is home to the cherry blossoms, which are celebrated each year with the National Cherry Blossom Festival. That event brings more than 1.5 million travelers to the District each year.

The trust, along with the Trust for the National Mall and the park service, launched a philanthropic campaign last month to Tidal Basin

The National Mall has suffered from chronic annual underfunding of the park service’s…