Three more UMMS board members — including board chair — resign

Three more members of the University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors, including the board’s chair, are resigning.

UMMS announced Tuesday that its board Chairman Stephen Burch will resign, effective July 1, after serving two terms, plus one year on an expired term, at the head of the board. Kevin O’Connor will also resign effective July 1. And a third member, Dr. Scott Rifkin, is resigning effective immediately.

The board of the nonprofit health system has been embroiled in controversy for months, following the discovery that several of its members had lucrative business deals with UMMS. The most notable deal was between the health system and former Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh. UMMS gave Pugh $500,000 over several years, to purchase and distribute copies of her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books, while she was serving as a member of the board.

Reports on those deals led to accusations of self-dealing levied against UMMS, and subsequent reform legislation…