This local venture association is rolling out a big new tech conference

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 16, 2019 3:00 pm 05/16/2019 03:00pm
The Mid-Atlantic Venture Association is rolling out its new Surge conference — an effort to combine elements of pitch competitions, roundtable discussions and one-on-one meetings between investors and companies — to take place Oct. 2 at The Hotel at the University of Maryland College Park.

The D.C.-based organization has tapped two tech executives at high-profile companies to co-chair the event: Sciencelogic CEO Dave Link (read a recent writeup of this near-unicorn here) and Tenable General Counsel Steve Riddick. Meanwhile, Revolution Growth Principal Patrick Conroy, Route 66 Ventures Analyst Tina Moran and Paladin Capital Principal Mourad Yesayan will co-chair the selection committee to help pick companies that will pitch to investors.

The Surge conference also means a consolidation of MAVA’s TechBuzz pitch competitions, which usually take place three times a year, into the larger event. Instead, about 50 companies at various stages of growth will pitch to investors, either in the…

