This doctor-focused Rockville company is pivoting to patients

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 23, 2019 2:43 pm 05/23/2019 02:43pm
After years of building software for physician practices and hospitals, Rockville-based DrFirst Inc. wants to now put the people those customers serve — their patients — first.

The health IT company, which makes electronic prescription software for health care providers, isn’t abandoning the model that it’s developed and proliferated throughout the industry’s ecosystem since it started in 2000. Rather, the nearly two-decade-old business is expanding its offerings in a tactical shift, preparing to release a series of new products it hopes will capture the attention of an untapped customer base. 

“We thought many of the tools we’re making available to the rest of the industry would also be valuable to patients,” said Cameron Deemer, DrFirst’s longtime president, adding, “The company in a lot of ways is pivoting now toward new markets.”

Now the 250-employee company is angling to fix a well-known industry flaw that caregivers know all too well: medical records. Whether…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

