The World Says It Needs Global Internet Standards

The internet was built for the free — freedom of thought, of expression, and of breaking boundaries in the physical world. Recent concerns about privacy have alerted users and regulators about the potential to regulate specific platforms for the sake of preserving everyone’s safe online.

Overall, the world seems concerned with the need to implement global standards for carrying with its online activity, according to a global survey.

The 2019 Best Countries report reveals that more than 80% of the more than 20,000 people surveyed in 80 countries agree to some degree of the need to implement global internet standards and less than 20% disagreed. Out of all respondents, more than 27% strongly agreed with the potential measure, and more than 26% moderately agreed. Another 29% agreed slightly.

Of the total number of respondents, more than 10% strongly disagree with the idea, about 3.3% moderately disagree, and about 3% disagree slightly.

In addition, women are more inclined to prefer to have global internet standards in place, with more than 84% of female respondents saying they agree with the idea. Men came in second, with about 82% of male respondents agreeing with the idea.

Respondents in Kenya registered the strongest levels of support for global internet standards, with more than half of respondents in the country strongly agreeing to such measures. Survey takers in Chile, Nigeria, South Africa and the United States came next on the list, with more than 4 out of 10 respondents in each country saying they strongly agree with global internet standards.

Respondents in all countries recorded minute levels of strong opposition to the need for a global set of internet standards, with most countries at around 3% or less. The strongest levels of opposition to such standards were recorded in Chile (6.9%), the U.S. (5..9%) and Russia (5.7%).

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Russians were among citizens who register report the highest number of people strongly disagreeing such measures, of more than 6%.

A first step toward regulating the internet has been taken in May 2018 when the European Union introduced the General Data Protection Regulation. The measure was bound to bring more transparency to data collection and usage and better protect users from data abuse.

