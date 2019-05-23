The Virginian, a 300-bed senior living community in Fairfax, sells for nearly $41 million

A 350,000-square-foot senior living community in Fairfax that’s been under the same ownership for more than 40 years has sold to a Chicago-based real estate investor. Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap…

Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced Wednesday it arranged the sale of The Virginian, at 9229 Arlington Blvd., to an affiliate of Focus Healthcare Partners LLC. IPA represented the seller, Thompson Associates.

According to Fairfax County’s assessment database, the 306-bed retirement community sold in late April for $40.74 million. Developer Roland Thompson acquired the 32-acre site, part of the original Walker family farm on the north side of Route 50, in 1977 for $335,000, and built The Virginian three years later.

Per the Institutional Property Advisors release, Focus Healthcare has said it plans to “complete a substantial renovation that will transform the property into a true Class A asset.” The Virginian today includes 96 skilled nursing beds, in addition…