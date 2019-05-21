The Pros and Cons of Working in Retirement

Some people go back to work after retirement because they need the money or want to add some structure or stimulation to their lifestyle. Other workers can’t wait to step off the treadmill and pursue…

Some people go back to work after retirement because they need the money or want to add some structure or stimulation to their lifestyle. Other workers can’t wait to step off the treadmill and pursue activities that don’t involve commuting to an office. There are several benefits and drawbacks of working during your retirement years.

Here are some reasons to continue working after retirement:

Work Provides Social Interaction

Work in retirement is not only about the money. A job provides opportunities for social interaction, adds structure to your days and can give you the satisfaction of a job well done. Some people find they get bored without a job. They like having a place to go, meeting with other people and being part of an enterprise that’s bigger than themselves. Many retirees find value in doing something important enough that someone will pay them to do it.

[See: 15 In-Demand Jobs for Seniors.]

Extra Funds for a Better Lifestyle

Even though the main motivation for working in retirement is not the money, the money is still nice to have. A retirement job can provide extra funds for traveling, gifts for grandchildren or social activities. Those who haven’t accumulated enough savings to pursue the retirement lifestyle they want can stay on the job to help bridge the financial gap. Also, a lot of people keep working until age 65 for employer health insurance, and perhaps beyond that if the employer covers Medicare supplemental insurance.

Better Work-Life Balance

Work in retirement is often more flexible than a typical career job. Many 60-somethings transition to retirement by arranging part-time work, bridge jobs or a phased retirement. For example, a lawyer might cut back to three days a week for lower pay. A researcher at a drug company could give up his management responsibilities to go back to the laboratory part-time, with flexible hours. Some retirees work from April through December, and then take off for Florida in the winter. Other retirees start a new career or business, or take an easy part-time job to keep busy a couple of days a week.

Learn Something New

Many jobs offer the opportunity to keep learning and stay current with changes in the industry. Some retirees keep working for the mental and intellectual stimulation. The structure, challenge and responsibility of a job can help to keep your mind sharp.

[See: 19 Part-Time Retirement Jobs That Pay Well.]

Still, work at any age provides plenty of challenges. Here are some of the drawbacks of working after retirement:

Reporting to a Boss

Many people are tired of arranging their schedules around the work week and not having enough time to pursue the things they really want to do. If you had a stressful, unrewarding or physically tiring job with an unreasonable boss, your stress levels will plummet after you stop working. Some retirees find that their backaches go away, their headaches disappear and they lose excess weight after they leave behind the exhausting commute and unreasonable career demands. Sometimes freedom is more important than money.

Paying Income Taxes

Some people are surprised to find out that their retirement income is subject to income tax. If you’ve started Social Security benefits, your earnings may push up your income to a level where your Social Security benefits become taxable. If you’re younger than full retirement age, working may even temporarily lower your Social Security benefit. Many retirees who work for themselves — as consultants or in the gig economy — are hit with a nearly 15 percent payroll tax. And after age 70, your tax bill may go up again when you’re forced to take distributions from an IRA or 401(k) plan.

[See: 10 Jobs That Still Offer Traditional Pensions.]

Preferring to Pursue Other Goals

Perhaps the most important reason not to keep working is the opportunity to start a new life and make it your own. Perhaps you want to retire while you’re still healthy enough to take advantage of the time. Some retirees extensively travel. Many retirees develop their creative side by taking up painting, music, woodworking, jewelry-making or pottery. Other people simply want to make memories with their grandchildren, and you can’t do that if you’re stuck at work.

Tom Sightings is the author of “You Only Retire Once” and blogs at Sightings at 60.

More from U.S. News

The Ideal Retirement Age, and Why You Won’t Retire by Then

The Pros and Cons of Retiring at Age 50

The Social Security Retirement Age Increases to 66.5 in 2019

The Pros and Cons of Working in Retirement originally appeared on usnews.com