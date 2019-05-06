The thought of retiring at age 50 might seem like a fulfilling life achievement. You can leave the workforce and spend the rest of your days in full control of your time, never answering to…

The thought of retiring at age 50 might seem like a fulfilling life achievement. You can leave the workforce and spend the rest of your days in full control of your time, never answering to another boss again. There are significant benefits to early retirement. But for some people, retiring early leaves a vacancy in their life. Your profession is a big part of your identity. Leaving a career means launching a new lifestyle.

Here’s a look at the pros and cons of retiring at age 50 versus continuing to work until a more traditional retirement age.

Pros:

Prioritize More Time to Do What You Love

Some workers are fortunate to have a career that aligns with their interests. But many people work in uninspiring fields in order to support a family or maintain a certain lifestyle. If you have enough money to retire, maybe you would rather spend your time doing something else. Early retirement releases you from the time constraints of work and allows you to pursue your true passion, which may not include earning money.

Say Farewell to Work-Related Stress

Careers can be enjoyable and rewarding, but several factors can make them stressful, including toxic coworkers, high-pressure decisions and unreasonable consumption of your time. Work-related stress is terrible for your overall health and happiness and can follow you home where it can impact family and life outside of work. Retiring early eliminates that source of stress from your life.

Quit Commuting

One of the most motivating factors for early retirees is escaping a miserable daily commute. Commuting is costly. There’s the cost of gasoline, car maintenance, time wasted driving and the impact on the environment. More workers now have a flexible work environment, where technology enables working at home and location independence. But most occupations still require people to hop in a car five days a week and drive to a work location. Nobody misses their commute when they retire.

Create a Second Career

Is your current job fulfilling? Perhaps you regret your career path and want to pursue another profession. Retiring from your first career may be an opportunity to start another career or business. At age 50, you still have more than a decade to excel in a completely different field. However, this time around, you have the financial backing of savings from a previous career. Having savings to support you allows you to take more significant risks, which could lead to greater rewards.

Spend More Intentionally

When you’re busy with your career, kids and life, you have less time to spend your money wisely. It’s easier to go online and buy what you need on a whim than to shop around online and in stores for the best quality and price. Plus, as a full-time worker, you have a consistent stream of money to spend. With more time and no salaried income, you are forced to plan your spending better. For example, you can efficiently plan your meals and spend time cooking healthy and low-cost meals, instead of eating out or grabbing fast food on the way home from work.

Take Advantage of Your Good Health

As an early retiree, you’ll experience the benefits of retirement in a younger body. Health problems and ailments become more likely as we age. Retiring at age 50 makes it more likely that you can enjoy activities that require physical fitness. Participation is sports is less taxing on your body. Extended travel is more attainable and enjoyable when you still have your health. Most importantly, when you have more time on your hands, you can focus on improving your health and extending longevity.

Cons:

Leaving During Your Peak Earning Years

At age 50, most workers are entering the peak earning years of their career. Salaries are higher, mortgage payments are easier to afford and you have more ability to save money for retirement. By retiring at an early age, you miss out on the highest earning years of your life. This could be especially consequential if you live well past the average life expectancy or if expensive medical care is needed.

Inaccessibility of Retirement Savings

Money invested in retirement accounts is difficult to access without a penalty until age 59 1/2. Retiring at 50 means you’ll need to have a primary source of income outside of 401(k)s and IRAs. Alternative forms of income could include a pension, taxable investment income, a rental property or other income-producing assets. Creating these income sources takes foresight long before retirement age. Early retirees will need to implement early withdrawal strategies such as a Roth conversion ladder, a72(t) withdrawal plan or another method to avoid the early withdrawal penalty.

Boredom

Many retirees leave the workforce only to realize they miss some aspects of working. When they no longer need to report to an office each day, retirees often report boredom and loneliness. To successfully retire early, you must retire into a new activity, rather than just getting away from an unsatisfying career. Develop a plan for how you’ll spend your time in retirement. You will need to revisit favorite pastimes or develop new hobbies and social circles as you transition into retirement.

Outdated Skills if You Need to Go Back to Work

Early retirement requires careful deliberation about your resources and spending needs. Those who don’t adequately plan may end up back in the workplace out of financial necessity. If you’re headed back to work years after retirement, your skills and network may be outdated. Leaving the workforce for an extended period is detrimental to your marketability. It’s best to be sure you’re financially independent before exiting your job.

Lack of Progress

The satisfaction derived from performing good work and earning money is difficult to replicate elsewhere in your life. If you do not have a plan to replace your career with a new project, you risk becoming unhappy. Many retirees seek meaningful work in retirement to gain a sense of purpose. Retirement activities such as hobbies, travel and forming new relationships can satisfy the desire to make progress toward a goal. Identifying a new pursuit before leaving the workforce is a crucial consideration to establish a satisfying retirement.

