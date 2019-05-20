The Pros and Cons of Giving Your Kids an Allowance

The concept of an allowance is pretty simple. You give your kids a set amount of cash every week, sometimes in exchange for completing certain tasks or chores, and your children learn to budget, save…

The concept of an allowance is pretty simple. You give your kids a set amount of cash every week, sometimes in exchange for completing certain tasks or chores, and your children learn to budget, save and value money.

But the decision to give an allowance to your children isn’t always an easy one. After all, while an allowance can be a powerful way to teach money skills, it can be time-consuming for already stressed parents.

Today, allowances are fairly common. Among parents, 68 percent give an allowance to their children, according to an online 2019 T. Rowe Price survey of 1,005 parents of children ages 8 through 14. More than half gave $10 or less per week to their child.

But while parents may be interested in the potential to teach children about money management and budgeting, they may be wary of the time, effort and, yes, money it will take to implement an effective allowance program.

Still on the fence? Weigh these pros and cons of giving your child an allowance.

[See: 10 Tips for Couples and Young Families to Build Wealth.]

The Pros of Giving Your Child an Allowance

“An allowance can do wonderful things,” says Jayne A. Pearl, co-author of the book “Kids, Wealth and Consequences.” In an economy where transactions are commonly made via credit card, giving your kids a chance to handle and budget real money can give them a more concrete idea of the value of the dollar. Here’s how:

It communicates the value of money. An allowance is a powerful way to teach the value of money and promote a sense of responsibility, Pearl says. “I think of an allowance as learning capital.”

Allowances can be structured in numerous ways. Some are tied to chore completion. Others are regularly doled out without a relationship to performing household work. Some children are asked to use their allowance to pitch in on household expenses, while others may be asked to earmark the allowance for specific discretionary expenses, long-term financial goals or charity.

How you design the allowance is up to you — although experts have their opinions on the best ways to do it — but it can have a powerful impact on how your child understands the value of money.

An allowance teaches your kids to make money decisions. As many adults know, budgeting is all about trade-offs. Do you want that expensive dinner, or should you save up for your next vacation?

Giving your child an allowance will help them learn to make those same budgeting decisions. If they overspend one week, they’ll have to budget better the next week. These little lessons can be helpful in teaching about the balancing act that budgeting requires.

Your child will make mistakes. This may seem like a downside, but making financial mistakes in a low-risk environment is a powerful teaching tool, Pearl says. “Making mistakes is how people learn,” she says. If your child is bungling his handling of money by, say, spending it all on pizza or giving it to a friend on the school bus, it’s better that he make those errors now instead of as a college student or young worker.

“You’re already spending money on your kids. Just put it in their hands, and let them manage it … and they’re going to fail,” Pearl says.

[Read: Why Your Long-Term Relationship May Be Harming Your Financial Literacy]

Cons of Giving Your Child an Allowance

While many parenting experts are fans of the allowance, here are some drawbacks to look out for and think through.

It may be a strain on your finances. Parents have budgets, too. And setting aside an extra $10 per week per kid may be a burden on a family already living paycheck to paycheck.

The allowance you dole out should be tied to your budget, experts say. “It’s what works for you,” says Michele Borba, author of “UnSelfie: Why Empathetic Kids Succeed in Our All-About-Me World” and contributor to the U.S. News For Parents blog. Keep in mind that you can structure the allowance to pay for certain needs, not wants. So perhaps the allowance goes to pay for school lunch. But if your child makes his lunch at home, then he gets to pocket the difference.

Keep in mind, too, that the allowance doesn’t have to be $10 a week or larger. Borba recommends starting young kids with a small allowance, like 50 cents, so it’s easy to manage. “Think big, start small,” she says.

[Read: 7 Ways Smart Parents Teach Their Kids About Money]

It’s another task to manage. Parents can be busy, and designing, implementing and enforcing an allowance program may seem like the last thing they want to do.

If earning the allowance is tied to chores, you may need to track and verify completion. Your kids may refuse to participate in the allowance program or constantly ask you for financial bailouts when they mishandle their money. Navigating this is all extra work on your part, so aim to keep keep your allowance system simple and consistent, and fight the tendency to overcomplicate things. “We make it into a dissertation instead of a paragraph,” Borba says.

At the end of the day, how you structure an allowance is up to you and the unique dynamics of your family. But, experts say, don’t let your fear of a complicated system prevent you from accessing this useful financial literacy tool.

More from U.S. News

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

The Pros and Cons of Giving Your Kids an Allowance originally appeared on usnews.com