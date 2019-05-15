The Preakness Stakes is this Saturday: Here’s all the drama hanging over the event

It’s off to the races again on Saturday as the 144th Preakness Stakes descends upon Pimlico Race Course. The second jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown is always full of excitement — last year, spectators…

It’s off to the races again on Saturday as the 144th Preakness Stakes descends upon Pimlico Race Course.

The second jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown is always full of excitement — last year, spectators watched Justify emerge from the fog to win the Preakness before heading to the Belmont Stakes to claim the Triple Crown. This time around, with Kentucky Derby winner Country House out of the lineup (and the disqualified Maximum Security also sitting out the race), racing fans will be looking for another narrative to follow. (One possibility: the Maryland-bred Alwaysmining, whose trainer, Kelly Rubley, could become the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race with a victory on Saturday.)

In recent years, race day has also carried an added layer of drama as officials debate whether the Preakness should continue to be run at the 149-year-old Pimlico track, which faces a long roster of maintenance issues (add a water main break in front of the track to the list — crews were…