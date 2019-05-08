The Most Well-Funded Startups in the U.S., by State

After a decade of ferrying passengers at a fraction of the cost of taxi services, Uber is getting ready to go public. The San Francisco-based startup is aiming to raise close to $100 billion in…

After a decade of ferrying passengers at a fraction of the cost of taxi services, Uber is getting ready to go public.

The San Francisco-based startup is aiming to raise close to $100 billion in its anticipated record-setting initial public offering on Friday — all while experts warn the company should do a better job at becoming profitable (it’s not) and hold onto cash longer, as hard days may be ahead for the U.S. economy.

Yet while Uber is still the best-funded startup in the U.S., plenty of others are hinting toward other potential IPOs.

According to a report put together by CB Insights, a data analysis firm backed by the National Science Foundation and venture capital investors, the top three highest-funded technology startups in the United States come from California, New York and Florida. Uber disclosed it now has $15.7 billion in equity funding while New York’s Infor, a multinational enterprise software company, benefits from $4.1 billion in equity funding. In third place is Florida’s Magic Leap, an AR/VR company that has $2.4 billion in funding.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the CB Insights report:

— There are more than 10 unicorn companies (startups valued at more than $1 billion) in the United States, including Uber ($72 billion), North Carolina‘s video game developer Epic Games ($15 billion), and Tennessee‘s direct-to-consumer teeth alignment startup, Smile Direct Club ($3.2 billion).

— About 30 companies in the country have raised more than $100 million or more in equity funding.

— Fifteen VC-backed technology startups have raised less than $50 million in equity.

— The “poorest” startup on the list backed by venture capital is Oklahoma‘s SendaRide, a company providing non-emergency medical transportation for the health-care Industry.

Since the beginning of the year, five American venture-backed technology companies have gone public, raising more than $6 billion and reaching a total valuation of about $50 billion.

Lyft, another ride-sharing service, was valued at $24.3 billion; social network Pinterest was valued close to $13 billion; Zoom, a video communication company, reached $9.2 billion in valuation, while PagerDuty, and IT infrastructure company, and Super League Gaming, an e-sports company, were valued at $1.8 billion and $92 million, respectively.

By the end of the year, companies going public in America are expected to reach a total valuation of about $138 billion. Additionally, technology-driven IPOs in 2019 are the biggest ever recorded.

“This shows that in the U.S. economy there is more spending in technology, whether its e-commerce, ride sharing, or enterprise collaboration software,” says Daniel Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities and senior analyst covering the technology industry. “These companies are becoming internet staples.”

