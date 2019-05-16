The McMillan redevelopment’s backers just picked up a win in court. But plenty of hurdles remain.

The backers of one of the District’s most challenged development efforts just picked up a victory in court. A three-judge panel of the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled against a challenge to the McMillan Sand…

A three-judge panel of the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled against a challenge to the McMillan Sand Filtration redevelopment effort Thursday, reaffirming a previous decision by city officials to let the $720 million project move ahead.

But the developers behind the redevelopment — EYA, Jair Lynch Real Estate and Trammell Crow, known jointly as Vision McMillan Partners — aren’t out of the woods yet. The court still needs to resolve a legal challenge to the D.C. Zoning Commission’s order approving the project, then the city’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs will need to certify that the developers look set to complete the development.

Even still, the appellate court’s ruling strikes a blow to the persistent efforts to block the project. A group known as the “Friends of McMillan Park” has challenged the development on a variety of grounds, with arguments…