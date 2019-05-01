The cost of birth control varies widely, depending on the method you use and your individual insurance and health situation. If cost is an important factor, which it is for many individuals and couples, then…

The cost of birth control varies widely, depending on the method you use and your individual insurance and health situation.

If cost is an important factor, which it is for many individuals and couples, then it’s worth having a sense of the relative prices of various birth control methods, such as the birth control pill or condoms, so you can work through which method works best for you.

“Keep in mind that a method that may be less expensive to start using, like birth control pills or the patch, may not be the least expensive in the long run,” wrote Dr. Gillian Dean, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in an email. “In fact, long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs), such as the IUD (intrauterine device) or birth control implant, may be more cost-effective than initially lower-cost options after a couple years of use.”

Start your birth control search by understanding which methods are covered by your insurance, says Karen M. Dale, market president for AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia, a Medicaid managed care organization. Next, consider your timeline: You may want to put off childbearing for a few years, or you may be considering parenthood in the near future. Those factors can impact which birth control method works best for you. Finally, Dale says, involve your partner in the conversation. He or she may be willing to share the cost.

Effectiveness, side effects and ease of use may also factor into your decision.

Still wondering which birth control method is best for your life and wallet? U.S. News looked at data from Planned Parenthood, the American Pregnancy Association and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for information on the costs, effectiveness and recommended use of nine common birth control methods.

Read on for the real costs of these popular birth control methods:

— Birth control pill.

— Intrauterine device (IUD).

— Condom.

— Birth control shot (Depo-Provera).

— Vaginal ring (NuvaRing).

— Birth control patch.

— Diaphragm.

— Sterilization.

— Sexual and lifestyle choices.

Keep in mind that, in addition to the money spent on the birth control method, you may spend extra on an initial physical exam and subsequent doctor’s visits to secure a prescription and ensure the contraception is working. Don’t forget to consult your doctor before initiating any new birth control method.

Birth Control Pill

How it works: Birth control pills, also called oral contraceptives, use hormones to prevent pregnancy. They typically arrive in 28-pill packages, with seven placebos to use during your period. Doctors often recommend that patients take their pill at the same time each day.

Cost: According to Planned Parenthood, the birth control pill costs $0 to $50 per month. The American Pregnancy Association notes that the initial physical exam with your physician may cost between $20 and $200. Annually, women may pay between $20 and $800, depending on medical coverage and pill costs.

Effectiveness: 91%

Intrauterine Device (IUD)

How it works: These tiny, T-shaped devices must be inserted and removed by a doctor and may carry a higher upfront cost. Depending on the IUD type, they can protect patients from pregnancy for between three and 12 years, meaning that the upfront cost is spread out over many years. There are two types of this birth control device: copper and hormonal.

Cost: An IUD costs between $0 to $1,300, according to Planned Parenthood. Patients will also pay for an initial doctor’s visit and follow-up appointment. Keep in mind that the steep initial price will be annualized over the years the IUD is in use, which could slash the yearly price to a few hundred dollars or less.

Effectiveness: 99%

Condom

How it works: In addition to working as a birth control method, condoms help prevent against the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

Cost: You may be able to find these for free at a local health care clinic. Otherwise, expect to pay up to $2.50 for a male condom, according to the American Pregnancy Association. If used three times per week, that averages about $200 in annual costs. Female condoms are also sold, and they cost between $2.50 and $5 each.

Effectiveness: 85%

Birth Control Shot (Depo-Provera)

How it works: Women who use the birth control shot, or Depo-Provera, visit the doctor for regular injections. This birth control method works well for women who’d rather not remember to take a pill every day, but they will need to commit to quarterly doctor’s visits.

Cost: A quarterly injection costs $30 to $75, according to the American Pregnancy Association. Expect to pay between $120 and $300 per year, plus an additional fee to receive the shot at your physician’s office.

Effectiveness: 94%

Vaginal Ring (NuvaRing)

How it works: Women insert this flexible ring, where it stays for three weeks and releases hormones. While it requires the purchase of a new ring each month, it doesn’t require regular doctor’s visits like the birth control shot does.

Cost: The ring costs $30 to $35, according to the American Pregnancy Association. A doctor’s visit to obtain a prescription will increase your initial medical bill. The ring costs between $360 and $420 per year, plus annual doctor fees.

Effectiveness: 91%

Birth Control Patch

How it works: Women place a patch on their body every week for three consecutive weeks, removing it to menstruate, and replace it with a new one afterward. While they don’t need to remember to take a pill each day, women using this method should remember when to remove and replace their patch.

Cost: A monthly supply can cost between $30 and $35, according to the American Pregnancy Association. The annual price may range from $360 to $420, plus the cost of the doctor’s visit to obtain a prescription.

Effectiveness: 91%

Diaphragm

How it works: Women insert this birth control method, which requires a prescription, before intercourse to cover the cervix.

Cost: A diaphragm costs $15 to $50, and the accompanying spermicide costs an extra $7 to $18, according to the American Pregnancy Association. Since it can last for up to two years, expect to pay $15 to $35 per year, not counting the initial doctor’s visit.

Effectiveness: 88%

Sterilization

How it works: Sterilization procedures are commonly known as vasectomies for men, or “getting your tubes tied” for women. These procedures are considered permanent, so they work best for someone who doesn’t plan on having children in the future.

Cost: These surgical procedures can cost up to $1,000 for men or $6,000 for women, according to Planned Parenthood. But the cost is annualized over the remainder of the patient’s reproductive lifespan. For example, a $4,000 procedure stretched over 10 years of fertility costs $400 per year.

Effectiveness: 99%

Sexual and Lifestyle Choices

How it works: Some couples use lifestyle and sexual choices as birth control. Some are foolproof, such as abstinence, but don’t work for everyone’s lifestyle. Others, such as the withdrawal method or ovulation tracking, aren’t typically recommended as standalone birth control methods by physicians because of their low effectiveness rates.

Cost: Free

Effectiveness: It depends on the method.

Selecting a birth control method is a decision best made with your physician and potentially in conjunction with your partner. Choose one that complements your health care coverage, parenting goals and lifestyle. If you’re looking for information on your options, Dale suggests visiting Planned Parenthood or speaking with your primary care provider. Your state may also have resources specific to teens, she says.

