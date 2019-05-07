The Commission of Fine Arts really, really loathes this building design

Brookfield Properties has promised to consider more revisions to its plans for an 11-story office building at The Yards in Southeast D.C. in response to concerns voiced by interested parties including the U.S. Commission of…

As designed by Gensler, the 295,000-square-foot building by N Street and New Jersey Avenue SE would include a two-story base topped by a nine-story “dual-access tower” with a six-story “window wall,” per project documents. The CFA voted unanimously April 18 to oppose the project’s design and followed up April 25 with a sharply worded letter criticizing its “collision of conflicting geometries” and “clumsy composition,” among other things. The D.C. Zoning Commission is slated to consider the proposal May 23.

A Brookfield spokesman said “the public process, particularly CFA’s role and perspective, which we value highly, provides important feedback and guidance to us as we continue to create this new community. We are actively working to address the feedback.…