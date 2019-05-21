The Challenge of Diagnosing Fibromyalgia

For some people, the slightest touch can send shock waves of pain through the body. Soreness and tender spots crop up all over, and these patients may experience memory and cognition disruptions, sleep problems and…

For some people, the slightest touch can send shock waves of pain through the body. Soreness and tender spots crop up all over, and these patients may experience memory and cognition disruptions, sleep problems and a variety of other symptoms — all of which could point to a diagnosis of fibromyalgia.

But for many patients, that diagnosis is often a long time — years, even — in the making. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that fibromyalgia affects about 4 million U.S. adults, or about 2 percent of the population. But the numbers could be higher because the disorder is difficult to diagnose correctly. Its symptoms can overlap with those of many other conditions, and there’s not currently an objective measure that can be used to pinpoint the diagnosis definitively.

“Fibromyalgia is a syndrome that’s diagnosed by exclusion, so it can take several years to get diagnosed,” says Luis Rodriguez-Saona, a professor of food science and technology in the Food Innovation Center at The Ohio State University. But that could be changing soon if the early results of work being done in an innovative collaboration between the food sciences department and the rheumatology department at OSU pans out as hoped.

A Difficult Diagnosis

The Mayo Clinic reports that fibromyalgia can be difficult to diagnose because its “symptoms often mimic those of other conditions,” and “because fibromyalgia symptoms can occur alone or along with other conditions. It can take time to tease out which symptom is caused by what problem.” The condition can also present intermittently, with symptoms coming and going over time. Although fibromyalgia is thought to be a change in the way the brain processes pain signals, it can’t be imaged with an X-ray or MRI.

Currently, the American College of Rheumatology offers diagnostic guidelines for fibromyalgia that state a person can be diagnosed with fibromyalgia when they meet all of the following criteria:

1. “Pain and symptoms over the past week, based on the total of number of painful areas out of 19 parts of the body plus level of severity of these symptoms: a. Fatigue; b. Waking unrefreshed; c. Cognitive (memory or thought) problems. Plus, a number of other general physical symptoms.

2. Symptoms lasting at least three months at a similar level.

3. No other health problem that would explain the pain and other symptoms.”

These guidelines were altered in 2010 in an attempt to better capture all patients who had fibromyalgia. Some patients, particularly men, previously often didn’t meet the old criteria that required that patients have at least 11 or 18 symmetric tender points above and below the waist. These criteria were more readily met by women than men, whose experience with fibromyalgia can be a little different.

But even with the new guidelines, the measures are still somewhat subjective — and science doesn’t like subjectivity. This lack of a definitive test leaves the door open to interpretation and misdiagnosis. A 2019 study in Arthritis Care & Research found that the diagnostic criteria and a rheumatologist’s diagnosis didn’t always agree, with nearly 50 percent of criteria-positive patients being incorrectly diagnosed. This disparity suggests a disconnect between the published criteria and the opinion of some rheumatologists who are actually evaluating patients. In an editorial published alongside the study, Dr. Don Goldenberg, rheumatologist and professor emeritus in the departments of medicine and nursing at Oregon Health Services University in Portland, noted that “the diagnostic gold standard for fibromyalgia will continue to be the rheumatologist’s expert opinion, not classification criteria, no matter how well-refined and intentioned.”

Although some doctors continue to suggest that fibromyalgia isn’t “real,” insisting that it’s a psychosomatic condition related to mental health disorders rather than a physiologically-based problem, this new testing procedure being developed at The Ohio State University is finding that patients with symptoms actually show changes in their blood. By zeroing in on what these changes are, the team is determining the biochemical fingerprint that can objectively diagnose fibromyalgia. And by identifying these molecular patterns in a few drops of blood, the team has made arriving at a solid diagnosis of the common pain condition a far easier affair.

Rodriguez-Saona says this “novel approach is able to identify unique chemical markers in the blood of patients.” In combination with statistical analysis, the research group has developed “an algorithm that is going to allow us to identify people who are suffering from fibromyalgia separate from other kinds of disease.”

The test requires a doctor to draw a few drops of blood from the patient. This blood is applied to a piece of filter paper that’s been treated with a special coating. It’s left to dry, and then a small hole punch in the center of the blood drop is made. That circular piece of blood-covered card is then analyzed using a special laser “applied through a variety of wavelength frequencies” to excite the different components of the serum and produce the characteristic patterns the team is looking for, says Dr. Kevin Hackshaw, a rheumatologist at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center, and a collaborator on this research project.

“That laser excites the trapped electrons and those trapped electrons show various levels of excitation depending upon the various wavelength frequencies that you are looking at,” he explains. These findings are analyzed by a machine “and those levels of excitation are portrayed in a readout that you see.” This readout creates a metabolic fingerprint — a series of peaks and patterns that the team has learned can show whether someone is dealing with fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis or osteoarthritis.

The technology is not dissimilar to the visual spectrometry you might remember from high school chemistry class in which certain elements are heated and viewed through a spectrum to reveal their identifying rainbow patterns. “Different molecules are going to give different signals (when they’re excited by the laser), so the groups that make up the molecules are going to be interacting with the energy from the laser and provide a unique spectrum that is associated with those molecules that are in the sample,” Rodriguez-Saona says. Once it’s identified which signal belongs to which molecule, the team can then determine which molecule is indicative of which disease and make a diagnosis.

Because no simple, objective blood test procedure to diagnose fibromyalgia yet exists in widespread clinical practice, the technology Rodriguez-Saona and Hackshaw are developing could lead to a huge breakthrough in diagnosis of rheumatic diseases. “With fibromyalgia, you might get a characteristic, repeating pattern, and that’s what we classify as a biochemical or metabolic fingerprint. It’s that several compound combination that distinguishes fibromyalgia patients from rheumatoid arthritis patients or osteoarthritis patients or the normal individual,” Hackshaw says.

But more than just speeding a diagnosis, “the other thing that it’ll do, which is one of our real interests, is that there are so many people with chronic pain who are inappropriately being treated with narcotics who actually just have neuropathic pain,” or pain caused by injury or a problem with the central or peripheral nervous system. “Fibromyalgia is nerve-related pain, so if you had a quick, inexpensive test that could document this in an individual with fibromyalgia, that should dissuade a lot of practitioners from prescribing narcotics. They aren’t an appropriate treatment for a person with fibromyalgia,” Hackshaw says.

More Testing Needed

The group has been working on this technology for six years, and the unusual collaboration between food sciences and rheumatology actually had its origins in the veterinary sciences department. “A colleague in veterinary medicine was working with cats, which suffer a syndrome similar to interstitial cystitis in humans,” a condition that causes chronic bladder pain, Rodriguez-Saona says. That colleague wanted to use a spectroscopy approach to better identify individuals with the disorder, “so she did a search in the university trying to identify who had these capabilities and she found me.” Rodriguez-Saona has used the laser technology to test food items for other studies unrelated to the fibromyalgia work.

While the interstitial cystitis problem was intriguing, it’s not a widespread a problem, and soon the conversation turned to people with fibromyalgia. Could this approach help better identify people with that condition? “That’s when I started collaborating with Dr. Hackshaw,” Rodriguez-Saona says.

Part of what has made this technology so promising is that Hackshaw already had a large cohort of patients who had properly been diagnosed with fibromyalgia. Their samples served as the base data to develop the algorithm that could spot the metabolic fingerprint of the disorder in previously undiagnosed patients. “With Dr. Hackshaw, we were able to have a very robust diagnosis of the patient, and it worked really well, so we have been able to not only identify subjects with fibromyalgia but also with classic rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and lupus.

Although the new technology is promising, Rodriguez-Saona cautions that it’s not ready for prime-time yet. “We’re trying to take this technology to the next step so we can make it the standard of care so that we can screen” for patients with fibromyalgia, but there’s still a lot of work to be done before that happens.

The team is continuing to test the procedure and hopes that a larger cohort of study participants, which is planned for an upcoming study, and good results testing a portable version of the laser will provide the data needed to certify that the test really does work as well as they think it might. “If in this next phase of our study those portable spectrophotometers prove to be as reliable as the laboratory ones, that’s where we’ll really be able to make the availability of this testing widespread,” Hackshaw says.

And while the team is “getting closer to having a diagnostic tool that is going to help many people, one of the things that we want to do is we want to make sure that we have the right algorithm,” Rodriguez-Saona says. “We don’t want to create a false sense of hope,” and he asks patients “to have patience. We’re getting there. We know that it’s needed.”

Nevertheless, Hackshaw says people who’ve been struggling with undiagnosed fibromyalgia have already begun reaching out. “We’ve been getting a lot of emails from people who want to participate or send blood samples in. We’re not at the level yet where we can accept blood samples from outside, but we appreciate the enthusiasm,” he says, noting that the response is indicative of the need for a cut-and-dried laboratory test to diagnosis the disorder.

Rodriguez-Saona adds that the response from patients has been “very rewarding. They are very interested in getting a proper diagnosis, because it’s not only the knowing that you have this disease, but it’s also getting the ability to work on the right path to getting better.”

