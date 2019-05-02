The 10 Countries With the Most Religious Freedom, Ranked by Perception

The attack on a synagogue outside of San Diego in late April, where a gunman opened fire and killed one woman and wounded three others, is the latest incident where individuals have targeted places of…

The attack on a synagogue outside of San Diego in late April, where a gunman opened fire and killed one woman and wounded three others, is the latest incident where individuals have targeted places of worship around the world. In the past six months a series of deadly explosions hit Christian churches across Sri Lanka on Easter; mass shootings occurred at mosques in New Zealand in March; and a deadly shooting took place at another synagogue in the U.S. last October, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The attacks raise questions about the freedom to practice religion in countries without fear of being attacked, or restricted by governments. In 2018, the nonpartisan Pew Research Center published an analysis noting that restrictions on religion continued to increase around the world. However, the study also noted that most countries still have low to moderate levels of religious restrictions.

European, North American and Asia-Pacific countries dominate the rankings of nations seen to offer the greatest amount of religious freedom, according to the 2019 Best Countries report. The Best Countries survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 80 countries on 75 different metrics. Being seen as offering religious freedom is one of eight equally weighted country attributes used to develop the Best Countries Citizenship sub-ranking.

The following are the top 10 countries viewed as offering the greatest levels of religious freedom.

10. Sweden

Religious Freedom: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 6

9. New Zealand

Religious Freedom: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 12

8. Denmark

Religious Freedom: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 13

7. Belgium

Religious Freedom: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 17

6. United Kingdom

Religious Freedom: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 5

5. United States

Religious Freedom: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 8

4. Australia

Religious Freedom: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 7

3. Norway

Religious Freedom: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 9

2. Canada

Religious Freedom: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 3

1. Netherlands

Religious Freedom: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 11

These countries are seen as providing the best levels of citizenship for their residents, nations that are brimming with social capital by caring about human rights, the environment, gender equality, having progressive policies, offering religious freedom, respecting property rights, being viewed by other countries as being trustworthy and having well-distributed political power.

The 2019 Best Countries rankings, formed in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, aim to gauge global perceptions of the world’s largest economies.

Find out how your country did in the 2019 Best Countries rankings and explore more news, data and analysis on U.S. News.

